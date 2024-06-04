Cole Palmer scores on his England debut to set the hosts on their way to a 3-0 friendly victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina at St. James' Park on Monday. (More Football News)
The Chelsea midfielder kept his cool from the spot to put England ahead in the 60th minute after a frustrating goalless first half.
Trent Alexander-Arnold made sure of the victory in the 85th minute, striking a superb low volley around Nikola Vasilj and into the bottom corner.
Harry Kane, off the bench, added a third from close range, pouncing on the loose ball after Ezri Konsa had inadvertently blocked Jarrod Bowen's shot on the line.
Data Debrief: England find shooting boots in second half
Palmer is just the fifth player to see his first-ever England goal come from the penalty spot, after Tommy Lawton (1938), Alf Ramsey (1951), Allan Clarke (1970) and Ivan Toney (2024).
Not only did Alexander-Arnold score his third goal for the Three Lions in this game, but he also created five chances, at least three more than any other player on the pitch.
Kane may not have started, but his late strike is the 12th goal he has scored in his last 12 matches for the national side across all competitions.