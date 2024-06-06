Football

England At UEFA Euro 2024: James Maddison And Curtis Jones Cut From Three Lions Squad

Twenty-seven England players took part in full training on Thursday, with Lewis Dunk, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw all following individual programmes as the latter duo continue their recovery from injuries

James Maddison in action against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
info_icon

James Maddison and Curtis Jones have become the first two players to be cut from England's squad ahead of Euro 2024. (More Football News)

Maddison and Jones both made Gareth Southgate's preliminary 33-man party, but neither started Monday's 3-0 friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina despite the Three Lions fielding an experimental team.

Tottenham man Maddison was reduced to a substitute role as Eberechi Eze, Cole Palmer and Jarrod Bowen started in the absence of key men Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.

Liverpool midfielder Jones, meanwhile, was an unused substitute and is still yet to win his first senior international cap.

On Wednesday, reports suggested Maddison had become the first player to learn he had been cut from the Three Lions' party, with reports of Jones being cut swiftly following. His Liverpool team-mate Jarell Quansah is also not expected to make the final squad.

On Thursday, it was confirmed via England's social media accounts that both players had left the camp ahead of Friday's meeting with Iceland at Wembley Stadium.

Reacting to the news in a post on X, Maddison wrote: "Devastated doesn't quite cut it. 

"I trained well and worked hard all week but if I'm honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn't at the levels I had set, which gave Gareth a decision to make. 

"I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26-man squad as I feel I bring something different and had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign but the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that. I'll be back, I have no doubt. 

"Wishing the boys all the luck in the world out in Germany, unbelievable group and lads that I literally call some of my best friends. I genuinely hope football comes home."

Maddison made a flying start to the season upon joining Tottenham from Leicester City but saw his form tail off badly after he suffered an ankle injury in November, which sidelined him for almost three months. 

When Maddison suffered his injury in a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on November 6, he led all players in the Premier League for chances created (31), was joint-top for assists (five) and ranked third in the competition for expected assists (3.2 xA) after 11 games. 

He only recorded another four assists, created 36 chances and amassed 3.1 xA in a further 18 appearances before the end of the season. 

Jones, meanwhile, made 23 Premier League appearances for Liverpool in 2023-24, 14 of them starts. He only managed one goal and one assist in the competition as the Reds finished third in Jurgen Klopp's final season at the helm.

Twenty-seven England players took part in full training on Thursday, with Lewis Dunk, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw all following individual programmes as the latter duo continue their recovery from injuries.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cong Attacks BJP Over Removal Of Gandhi, Shivaji Statues At Parliament Complex, Links Maharashtra Votes To It
  2. Farmers' Stir, 'Mistakes' In Ticket Distribution Led To BJP's Fall In Seats: Rajasthan Minister
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 6: Kangana Slapped; Things Fine Between Natasa, Hardik & More Stories
  4. MP: Five Children Employed In Two Eateries Rescued In Indore; Case Registered
  5. Bengaluru Court Extends Prajwal Revanna''s SIT Custody Till June 10
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap Says Bollywood Wants To Earn Rs 500-800 Crore And Not Make Films: Everything Will Flop
  2. Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped By CISF Security Personnel; Constable Detained For Questioning
  3. 'Bookworm' Rashmika Mandanna Says 'Once You Start Reading There's No Going Back'
  4. Sachin Parikh Shares His Love For Roles That Are Not Close To His Life
  5. ‘Namacool’: 5 Reasons Why Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Kaul’s Show Should Be On Your Watch List
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam’s PAK Lock Horns Against Monank Patel’s USA
  2. IND Vs KUW, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers Live Updates: Blue Tigers Eye Early Lead In Sunil Chhetri's Farewell Match
  3. ISSF World Cup 2024: India's Sarabjot Singh Shoots Gold In Munich Outshining 4-Time Olympian
  4. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Brian Masaba Proud As UGN Make History With First WC Win
  5. Australia Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Shaun Marsh Plays Down Mitchell Starc Injury Fears After AUS Win
World News
  1. Baggage Handler's Tip: Why You Should Rethink Ribbons On Your Suitcase
  2. 'Don't Want Her Touching Him..': Wisconsin Father Prevents Daughter From Shaking Black Superintendent's Hand
  3. Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe To Attend PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony
  4. EU Parliament Election 2024: 27 Nations Head To The Polls To Pick Parliament | All You Need To Know
  5. Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Cucumbers Affects 25 States, 162 Sick
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Demands Probe Into 'Biggest Stock Market Scam' After Exit Polls Go Wrong; MCC Lifted
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win