James Maddison and Curtis Jones have become the first two players to be cut from England's squad ahead of Euro 2024. (More Football News)
Maddison and Jones both made Gareth Southgate's preliminary 33-man party, but neither started Monday's 3-0 friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina despite the Three Lions fielding an experimental team.
Tottenham man Maddison was reduced to a substitute role as Eberechi Eze, Cole Palmer and Jarrod Bowen started in the absence of key men Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.
Liverpool midfielder Jones, meanwhile, was an unused substitute and is still yet to win his first senior international cap.
On Wednesday, reports suggested Maddison had become the first player to learn he had been cut from the Three Lions' party, with reports of Jones being cut swiftly following. His Liverpool team-mate Jarell Quansah is also not expected to make the final squad.
On Thursday, it was confirmed via England's social media accounts that both players had left the camp ahead of Friday's meeting with Iceland at Wembley Stadium.
Reacting to the news in a post on X, Maddison wrote: "Devastated doesn't quite cut it.
"I trained well and worked hard all week but if I'm honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn't at the levels I had set, which gave Gareth a decision to make.
"I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26-man squad as I feel I bring something different and had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign but the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that. I'll be back, I have no doubt.
"Wishing the boys all the luck in the world out in Germany, unbelievable group and lads that I literally call some of my best friends. I genuinely hope football comes home."
Maddison made a flying start to the season upon joining Tottenham from Leicester City but saw his form tail off badly after he suffered an ankle injury in November, which sidelined him for almost three months.
When Maddison suffered his injury in a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on November 6, he led all players in the Premier League for chances created (31), was joint-top for assists (five) and ranked third in the competition for expected assists (3.2 xA) after 11 games.
He only recorded another four assists, created 36 chances and amassed 3.1 xA in a further 18 appearances before the end of the season.
Jones, meanwhile, made 23 Premier League appearances for Liverpool in 2023-24, 14 of them starts. He only managed one goal and one assist in the competition as the Reds finished third in Jurgen Klopp's final season at the helm.
Twenty-seven England players took part in full training on Thursday, with Lewis Dunk, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw all following individual programmes as the latter duo continue their recovery from injuries.