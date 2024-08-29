League Two AFC Wimbledon shocked Premier League side Ipswich Town on penalties to reach the third round of the EFL Cup. (More Football News)
Conor Chaplin had equalised for Ipswich late in normal time to make it 2-2 but Dons goalkeeper Owen Goodman was the hero in the shootout, saving from Jack Taylor and Omari Hutchinson.
Wimbledon's reward will be a third-round tie at home to Newcastle United, who beat Nottingham Forest on penalties after drawing 1-1 at the City Ground.
Southampton booked their place in the third round after eventually coming through a 5-3 thriller away at Cardiff City.
Injury-time goals from James Bree and Cameron Archer got the job done for the Saints, who were pegged back three times by Cardiff earlier on.
There were wins for Wolves, who beat Burnley 2-0 at home, and Brentford, who won 1-0 away at Colchester.
West Ham defeated fellow Premier League side Bournemouth 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Jarrod Bowen and will now play holders Liverpool in the next round.
Last season's finalists Chelsea will host Barrow in the next round, while there are also home ties for both Manchester City and Manchester United, who will play Watford and Barnsley respectively.
EFL Cup third-round draw in full:
Liverpool v West Ham
Manchester City v Watford
Arsenal v Bolton Wanderers
Manchester United v Barnsley
Wycombe Wanderers v Aston Villa
Coventry City v Tottenham
Walsall v Leicester City
Brentford v Leyton Orient
Blackpool v Sheffield Wednesday
Preston North End v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
Queens Park Rangers v Crystal Palace
Stoke City v Fleetwood Town
Brighton v Wolves
AFC Wimbledon v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Barrow
Arsenal face League One Bolton at home, while their North London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Coventry.