East Bengal vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2025: Hamid Ahadad celebrates after scoring in the Group A fixture against IAFFT. | Photo: Durnad Cup

Catch the highlights of the Durand Cup 2025 Group A fixture between East Bengal FC and Indian Air Force FT at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday, 10 August 2025. East Bengal topped Group A with a dominant 6-1 win, firing 38 shots – 17 on target – but converting only six. Hamid Ahadad struck in the seventh minute before Bipin Singh made it 2-0 in the 26th. Aman Khan pulled one back in the 37th minute. The second half saw Anwar Ali, Mohammad Basim Rashid, Saul Crespo, and David Hmar add further goals for the hosts. Read the play-by-play updates of East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force, Group A match of the Durand Cup 2025, right here.

10 Aug 2025, 03:51:14 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Welcome! Hello and welcome to the start of our live coverage of the Durand Cup 2025 Group A fixture between East Bengal FC and Indian AIr Force FT. The action in Kishore Bharati Krirangan starts at 7:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for -rematch updates nad lineups as they are released.

10 Aug 2025, 05:32:07 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Where To Watch? The East Bengal vs Indian Air Force FT match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. TV broadcast will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels.

10 Aug 2025, 05:43:06 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Group A Standings

10 Aug 2025, 05:58:49 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Recent Form East Bengal: 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W 🟢W Indian Air Force: 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L ⚫D 🔴L

10 Aug 2025, 06:02:36 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: In The Other Match...

10 Aug 2025, 06:24:16 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: East Bengal Starting XI Prabhsukhan Gill (gk); Provat Lakra, Anwar Ali, Kevin Sibille, Mohamad Rakip; Miguel Ferreira, Edmund Lalrindika, Naorem Mahesh Singh (c), Jeakson Singh, Bipin Singh; Hamid Ahadad

10 Aug 2025, 06:29:32 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Indian Air Force FT Starting XI Subhajit Basu (gk) (c); Jijo Jerone, Mohd Aqib, Sankit, Amal Das, Ashik Rahman KS; Samuel K Vanlalpeka, Amarnath, Naorem Somananda, Akhish Cyril; Aman Khan

10 Aug 2025, 06:39:04 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Benches East Bengal: Dimitrios Diamantakos, Nandha Kumar, David Lalhlansanga, Martand Raina, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti, Lalramsanga, Mohamad Basim Rahsid, PV Vishnu, Gourab Shaw (gk) IAFFT: Arshpreet Singh, Manimaran R, Ashik Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Ankur Singh, Saurav Sadhukhan, Yash Teotia, Dinesh (gk), Shibinraj Kunnyil (gk)

10 Aug 2025, 07:00:33 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off | EBFC 0-0 IAFFT Referee Shantanu Agarwal blows his whistle, and we are underway at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. An opportunity for East Bengal to seal qualification, and a chance for IAFFT to bid adieu from the Durand Cup in style.

10 Aug 2025, 07:03:52 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 4' EBFC 0-0 IAFFT What a start from East Bengal! Absolute pressure from the very first minute, with Bipin's cross almost finding Ahadad, but it goes behind for a corner. Miguel's ball from the corner is headed goalwards by Ahadad, but Subhajit did exceedingly well to cover his near post. The goalkeeper has to pull off another diving save to keep Anwar Ali's header out from the resulting corner. Three clear-cut chances in the opening four minutes.

10 Aug 2025, 07:06:54 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Ahadad SCORES! | 7' EBFC 1-0 IAFFT The goal was coming from... well, the kick off. Edmund's first touch was very good to receive the ball on the right flank. The attacker held on to the ball and then played an inch-perfect cross, and all Ahadad has to do is direct it goalwards from close range. Two goals in two matches for the Moroccan.

10 Aug 2025, 07:13:57 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 14' EBFC 1-0 IAFFT A corner from IAFFT is cleared by the East Bengal defenders, and the home side counter quickly. Hamid Ahadad is played through, and the Moroccan beats his marker and chips the ball over the onrushing Shubhajit. He's almost halfway celebrating, but Sankit clears it off the line.

10 Aug 2025, 07:21:01 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 21' EBFC 1-0 IAFFT East Bengal are continuing to overload the box, and Miguel has been crafting one chance after another. Bipin's effort was just wide, but the hosts are pushing hard. A second goal looks imminent.

10 Aug 2025, 07:25:46 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bipin SCORES! | 25' EBFC 2-0 IAFFT East BEngal's dominance pays off, and they double their lead. A perfectly-weighted pass from Ahadad finds the winger's run. Bipin kept himself onside, then went around the goalkeeper to roll it into an empty net.

10 Aug 2025, 07:30:43 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 30' EBFC 2-0 IAFFT The first cooling break comes as Miguel's shot towards the near post is blocked. East Bengal could have had five or six goals in the opening 30 minutes.

10 Aug 2025, 07:37:22 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Aman SCORES! | 36' EBFC 2-1 IAFFT Is there a twist in the tale? Indian Air Force get a goal from absolutely nowhere. A free-kick from the right by Jerone reaches Aman Khan, and his header beats Prabhsukhan with a deflection off the inside post. The deficit comes down to just one.

10 Aug 2025, 07:44:55 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 45' EBFC 2-1 IAFFT A foul by Amar on Edmund right on the edge of the box. It was a very tight decision, but the referee blows for a free-kick. Miguel attempts to find the top left corner, and it was NOT far away at the end.

10 Aug 2025, 07:47:48 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half Time | EBFC 2-1 IAFFT The entire half was all about East Bengal and the dozens of chances that went unclaimed. Bipin had a good opportunity in added time, but it was straight at Subhajit. East Bengal, with seven shots on target, just have a one-goal advantage.

10 Aug 2025, 08:02:55 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Second Half Starts | EBFC 2-1 IAFFT The players are back on the pitch. Two chances for Indian Air Force with Ashok and Saurav coming on, and East Bengal are unchanged from the first half. Can the hosts convert their dominance into goals in the next 45 minutes?

10 Aug 2025, 08:05:31 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 48' EBFC 2-1 IAFFT The first chance of the second half falls to Edmund. The East Bengal #10 shows good footwork to control the ball and then shoot towards the near corner, but it flies just over the top bar.

10 Aug 2025, 08:12:10 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 54' EBFC 2-1 IAFFT Ahadad is looking like a menace up front. The Moroccan almost set up Naorem Mahesh, but the captain can't get off a clean shot at goal. Mahesh then turns provider, trying to find Ahadad, but the cross evades the forward.

10 Aug 2025, 08:17:29 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 60' EBFC 2-1 IAFFT Another good chance or East Bengal. Bipin received the ball down the left flank, but the winger had a shot towards the far corner despite the acute nature of the angle. Subhajit does well to get a hand on it and keep it out of the way of the onrushing Edmund.

10 Aug 2025, 08:21:07 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Ali SCORES! | 63' EBFC 3-1 IAFFT Miguel's corner was laid off by Anwar towards Ahadad, but the Moroccan's shot is blocked off. From the resulting corner, Miguel again finds Anwar heads. This time, the centre back powers it towards the top of the goal that beats Subhajit.

10 Aug 2025, 08:23:45 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 66' EBFC 3-1 IAFFT A triple chance for East Bengal. Goalscorers David and Hamid Ahadad have been withdrawn, with David Hmar and Mohammad Basim Rashid coming on. Saul Crespo comes on for Mahesh.

10 Aug 2025, 08:25:29 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Rashid SCORES! | 68' EBFC 4-1 IAFFT Mohammed Basim Rashid, who came on just two minutes ago, gets his name on the scoresheet. A cros from Saul leds to a ping-pong in IAFFT's box. There's a handball shout, but before all that, Rashid shoots from outside the box that flies and nestles itself in the top corner.

10 Aug 2025, 08:33:00 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 75' EBFC 4-1 IAFFT The tempo of the game has dropped considerable. East Bengal almost get another as Provat Lakra's cross is headed towards his own goal by Amal Das. Luckily, it goes just over the bar. The second cooling break is underway.

10 Aug 2025, 08:40:30 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 83' EBFC 4-1 IAFFT How did Vishnu miss that?! With the goalkeeper down hurt and the entire goal at his mercy, the substitute misses from a yard out... by a mile. Neither manager can believe it, nor can Vishnu. Very poor finishing from every single East Bengal player tonight.

10 Aug 2025, 08:42:35 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Crespo SCORES! | 85' EBFC 5-1 IAFFT East Bengal get their fifth goal of the night, and for the first time, fingers will be pointed towards Subhajit. The goalkeeper tried to parry Edmund's cross, but only pushed it as far as Saul. The Spaniard has the easiest of tap-ins from close range.

10 Aug 2025, 08:48:49 pm IST East Bengal FC Vs Indian Air Force LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: David SCORES! | 90' EBFC 6-1 IAFFT A horrible mistake from Subhajit, this. A hopefull ball is hoofed up by Saul. It would have gone out, but the goalkeeper, for reasons unknown, comes out to collect it but just palms it towads the feet of David, who rolls it into the back of an empty net. Very poor football from the visitors.