East Bengal Vs AL-Nejmeh Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

East Bengal will take on AL-Nejmeh in a Group A Round 3 clash of the AFC Challenge League at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Friday, November 1. (More Football News)
East Bengal FC come into the contest after their stunning 4-0 win against Bashundhara Kings, and will be hopeful of continuing their winning momentum.
On the other hand, Al-Nejmeh will come into the game after winning both of their previous contests, and will want to take all three points against the Indian club.
Live Streaming Details of East Bengal Vs AL-Nejmeh, AFC Challenge League 2024-25
When is the East Bengal Vs AL-Nejmeh, AFC Challenge League 2024-25 Group A match?
The East Bengal Vs AL-Nejmeh, AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group-stage match will be played at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Thursday, November 1. The match will start at 3:30 pm IST.
Where to watch East Bengal Vs AL-Nejmeh, AFC Challenge League 2024-25 match on TV?
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the AFC Challenge League match between East Bengal Vs AL-Nejmeh in India.
However, the AFC Challenge League match can be live-streamed on the on Bhutan Broadcasting YouTube channel