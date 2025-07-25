Football

Durand Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony: Asia’s Oldest Tournament Begins In Kolkata Amid Fanfare And Dignitaries

The Durand Cup 2025 kicked off with the opening match between East Bengal and South United FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday, 23 July 2025. Ahead of the Group A clash, the tournament had a grand opening ceremony, which featured traditional dance performances and martial arts demonstrations from various states such as West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Punjab. Present at the opening ceremony were dignitaries, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who greeted both sets of players ahead of kickoff.