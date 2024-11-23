Football

Diego Simeone Makes La Liga History With 700th Game In Charge Of Atletico Madrid

Simeone first took charge of Los Rojiblancos in December 2011 and has gone on to become the most successful manager in the club's history, having brought eight honours to the Spanish capital

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has become the first manager to take charge of 700 games with the same LaLiga club. (More Football News)

The Argentine hit the milestone as his Atleti side welcomed Alaves to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Saturday.

The former midfielder guided Atletico to the LaLiga title in 2014 and 2021, while also overseeing two Europa League triumphs in 2012 and 2018 in addition to helping them reach two Champions League finals.

La Liga: Diego Simeone Grateful To Hit Landmark 700th Game With Atletico Madrid

Saturday's game is Simeone's 492nd LaLiga match in charge - the most by any manager at a single club - and he has also managed the third-most games with a single club in the Champions League (109), after Alex Ferguson with Manchester United and Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Atleti have won each of their last four matches across all competitions, and another on Saturday would be the 54-year-old's 300th in the Spanish top flight.

