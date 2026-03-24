Czech Police Detain Dozens In Match-Fixing Scandal After Nationwide Raids

State prosecutors confirmed the detentions and said officers from the organized crime unit conducted raids across the country

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Associated Press
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Representative image showing a football
Representative image showing a football. Photo: Unsplash
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Czech Republic is rocked by the news of match-fixing scandal

  • Police have detained dozes related to the scandal on Tuesday

  • The scandal has broken out just two days before the final stage of World Cup qualifying

Czech police detained dozens of people in a football match-fixing scandal on Tuesday.

Czech Football Association head David Trunda said it started the case several years ago by alerting police to its suspicion of match fixing and bribery, without elaborating. Local media reported it happened in the top four club leagues and possibly youth competitions.

A total of 47 people face a disciplinary investigation, Trunda said.

“We will do everything to ensure that the betting mafia disappears from the Czech sports,” he added.

State prosecutors confirmed the detentions and said officers from the organized crime unit conducted raids across the country.

The scandal has broken out just two days before the final stage of World Cup qualifying.

The Czechs are in the World Cup playoffs; they meet Ireland on Thursday in Prague and the winner hosts Denmark or North Macedonia for a spot in the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Czechs last qualified for the World Cup in 2006.

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