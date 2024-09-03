Cristiano Ronaldo says he has no intention to retire from international football yet, but does not expect it to be a difficult decision when the time comes. (More Football News)
The 39-year-old holds the record for the most caps and goals of any player in men's international football, netting 130 times in 212 games.
However, Ronaldo's future was called into question after an unconvincing Euro 2024 campaign in which he failed to hit the back of the net in five appearances.
The tournament in Germany was the sixth major finals Ronaldo has featured in, a record, and he became the first European player in history to make 50 appearances at major tournaments.
"When the time comes, I'll move on," he said. "It won't be a difficult decision to make.
"If I feel like I'm no longer contributing anything, I'll be the first to leave."
Ronaldo also said he "never considered leaving the national team" despite the criticism he received during the tournament.
"People's expectations of the national team were too high," Ronaldo added.
The forward has retained his place in the Portugal squad for their upcoming Nations League matches against Croatia and Scotland when he will be looking to score what will be his 900th career goal.