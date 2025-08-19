Cristian Romero Signs Long-term Deal With Tottenham Hotspur As Captain

Cristian Romero has signed a four-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur as captain
He led Spurs in the Europa League final and began the 2025-26 season strongly, scoring in the UEFA Super Cup and helping a 3-0 league win over Burnley
Since 2022, Romero tops Spurs in clearances, tackles, and aerial duels, rejecting Atletico Madrid to remain at the club
Tottenham have confirmed captain Cristian Romero has signed a new contract with the club.
Just hours after it was announced that Djed Spence had agreed fresh terms in north London, Romero followed suit by putting pen to paper on a new four-year deal.
Romero was confirmed as Spurs' new captain ahead of the Premier League season following Son Heung-min's departure, as he joined MLS club Los Angeles FC.
The Argentina international also donned the armband for Tottenham's Europa League final triumph over Manchester United back in May, with Son starting on the bench.
His displays have seen him linked with a move to LaLiga with Atletico Madrid, but the 27-year-old has chosen to remain with Spurs.
Romero has already had an impressive beginning to the 2025-26 campaign, scoring against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup, though Spurs ultimately lost on penalties after being pegged back for a 2-2 draw.
The defender also helped his team off to a winning start in the Premier League on Saturday, keeping a clean sheet in their 3-0 victory over Burnley.
Romero joined Spurs permanently in 2022, having enjoyed a successful loan spell from Atalanta in the previous season, and has made 126 appearances in all competitions overall.
Indeed, since his debut for the club, no player has made more clearances (403), won more tackles (172) or won more aerial duels (303) than Romero for Spurs.
