Costa Rica Vs Panama Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch QF 1st Leg On TV And Online

Costa Rica take on Panama in the first leg of their quarter-final on Thursday, November 14 (Friday, November 15 IST) at Estadio Nacional in San José, Costa Rica. The two sides meet for a second consecutive meeting in the CNL quarter-finals. (More Football News)
The first-placed side in Group A with a record of 2-2-0, Costa Rica will seek redemption after being denied a spot in the CNL Finals by Panama in the previous edition.
Los Ticos will look to captain Francisco Calvo, who contributed two goals in the group stage, goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira and forward Warren Madrigal to move on to the final four.
José Fajardo was the top scorer for Panama, with three in the 2023/24 edition, and has scored five goals in his last eight matches for his national team. Fajardo and 2023/24 Concacaf Men’s Player of the Year Adalberto Carrasquilla will be key players to watch as Panama starts its campaign.
Costa Rica Vs Panama, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals 1st Leg Live Streaming
When is Costa Rica Vs Panama, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-final 1st leg match?
The Costa Rica Vs Panama, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-final 1st leg match will be played on Friday, November 15 at 7:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Costa Rica Vs Panama, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-final 1st Leg match?