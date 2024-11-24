Players of Argentina's Racing Club celebrate with the trophy after winning the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Coach Gustavo Costas of Argentina's Racing Club celebrates with the medal winning the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Coach Fernando Diniz of Brazil's Cruzeiro embraces Matheus Pereira after losing the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match against Argentina's Racing Club in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Players of Argentina's Racing Club celebrates after Roger Martinez scored his side's third goal against Brazil's Cruzeiro during the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Kaio Jorge of Brazil's Cruzeiro (19) and Santiago Sosa of Argentina's Racing Club battle for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Fans of Argentina's Racing Club cheer during the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Adrian Martinez of Argentina's Racing Club goes for a header as Lucas Romero of Brazil's Cruzeiro looks on during the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Lucas Silva, left, of Brazil's Cruzeiro and Bruno Zuculini of Argentina's Racing Club battle for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Kaio Jorge, left, of Brazil's Cruzeiro celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Argentina's Racing Club during the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay.