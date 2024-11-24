Football

Copa Sudamericana 2024 Final: Racing Beat Cruzeiro 3-1

Gaston Martirena and Adrian Martinez scored first-half goals as Argentina’s Racing won its first Copa Sudamericana championship by beating Brazil’s Cruzeiro 3-1 in the final on Saturday. Martirena opened the scoring in the 15th minute and Martinez added a goal five minutes later to give “La Academia” its first international title since 1988 when it won the now defunct Supercopa Sudamericana. “Maravilla” Martinez scored 10 goals in 13 matches and finished as the top scorer in the competition.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Copa Sudamericana 2024 final Argentina's Racing Club vs Brazil's Cruzeiro football gallery_1
Copa Sudamericana 2024 Final: Racing Club players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Copa Sudamericana final | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz

Players of Argentina's Racing Club celebrate with the trophy after winning the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro in Asuncion, Paraguay.

2/10
Copa Sudamericana 2024 final Argentinas Racing Club vs Brazils Cruzeiro football gallery_2
Copa Sudamericana 2024 Final: Argentina's Racing Club celebrate with the trophy | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Players of Argentina's Racing Club celebrate with the trophy after winning the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro in Asuncion, Paraguay.

3/10
Copa Sudamericana 2024 final Argentinas Racing Club vs Brazils Cruzeiro gallery_Gustavo Costas
Copa Sudamericana 2024 Final: Coach Gustavo Costas of Argentina's Racing Club celebrates with the medal | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Coach Gustavo Costas of Argentina's Racing Club celebrates with the medal winning the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro in Asuncion, Paraguay.

4/10
Copa Sudamericana 2024 final Argentinas Racing Club vs Brazils Cruzeiro gallery_Diniz of Brazil
Copa Sudamericana 2024 Final: Coach Fernando Diniz of Brazil's Cruzeiro embraces Matheus Pereira | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Coach Fernando Diniz of Brazil's Cruzeiro embraces Matheus Pereira after losing the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match against Argentina's Racing Club in Asuncion, Paraguay.

5/10
Copa Sudamericana 2024 final Argentinas Racing Club vs Brazils Cruzeiro gallery_Roger Martinez
Copa Sudamericana 2024 Final: Players of Argentina's Racing Club celebrates after Roger Martinez scored his side's third goal against Brazil's Cruzeiro | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Players of Argentina's Racing Club celebrates after Roger Martinez scored his side's third goal against Brazil's Cruzeiro during the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay.

6/10
Copa Sudamericana 2024 final Argentinas Racing Club vs Brazils Cruzeiro gallery_Kaio Jorge
Copa Sudamericana 2024 Final: Kaio Jorge of Brazil's Cruzeiro (19) and Santiago Sosa of Argentina's Racing Club battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Kaio Jorge of Brazil's Cruzeiro (19) and Santiago Sosa of Argentina's Racing Club battle for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay.

7/10
Copa Sudamericana 2024 final Argentinas Racing Club vs Brazils Cruzeiro gallery_Racing Club fans
Copa Sudamericana 2024 Final: Fans of Argentina's Racing Club cheer | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fans of Argentina's Racing Club cheer during the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro in Asuncion, Paraguay.

8/10
Copa Sudamericana 2024 final Argentinas Racing Club vs Brazils Cruzeiro gallery_Adrian Martinez
Copa Sudamericana 2024 Final: Adrian Martinez of Argentina's Racing Club goes for a header | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Adrian Martinez of Argentina's Racing Club goes for a header as Lucas Romero of Brazil's Cruzeiro looks on during the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay.

9/10
Copa Sudamericana 2024 final Argentinas Racing Club vs Brazils Cruzeiro gallery_Lucas Silva
Copa Sudamericana 2024 Final: Lucas Silva, left, of Brazil's Cruzeiro and Bruno Zuculini of Argentina's Racing Club battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lucas Silva, left, of Brazil's Cruzeiro and Bruno Zuculini of Argentina's Racing Club battle for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay.

10/10
Copa Sudamericana 2024 final Argentinas Racing Club vs Brazils Cruzeiro gallery_Kaio Jorge
Copa Sudamericana 2024 Final: Kaio Jorge, left, of Brazil's Cruzeiro celebrates scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Kaio Jorge, left, of Brazil's Cruzeiro celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Argentina's Racing Club during the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Jaiswal, Kohli Rebuild Innings As Lead Crosses 350 Runs; IND - 306/2 In 92.3 Overs
  2. Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction: Five Things To Know
  3. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Denies Reports Of Virtual Meeting With ICC And BCCI
  4. IND Vs AUS: Jaiswal Breaks McCullum's World Record For Most Test Sixes In A Calendar Year
  5. SMAT 2024: Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter To Score Three Consecutive Centuries In T20 Cricket
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Diego Simeone Reflects On 700th Game In Charge As Atletico Madrid Edge Deportivo Alaves 2-1
  3. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
  4. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  5. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
  3. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  4. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  5. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 7 More Arrested In Manipur For Arson At legislators' Residences
  2. Why Maharashtra Assembly Won't Have LoP First Time In 60 Years
  3. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
  4. Nehru And The Gift Of Cinema For Children
  5. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 20 In Beirut, Over 80 In Gaza | Top Points
  2. Putin Bans Adoption Of Russian Children By Citizens Of Countries Allowing Gender Transition
  3. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
  4. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
  5. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign