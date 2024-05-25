Football

Copa America 2024: Tournament To Introduce Its First Female Referees, Assistants

María Victoria Penso of the United States and Edina Alves of Brazil will be referees in the tournament

File Photo
Rebecca Welch was the first woman to referee in English Men's Pro League. File Photo
Female match officials were appointed to work the Copa America for the first time. María Victoria Penso of the United States and Edina Alves of Brazil will be referees in the tournament. (More Football News)

Both will be supported by assistants Neuza Back of Brazil, Mary Blanco of Colombia, Migdalia Rodríguez of Venezuela, and Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt of the US.

Nicaragua's Tatiana Guzmán was designated as a video review official.

"It is a high commitment taken by CONMEBOL since 2016, betting on the development and professionalisation of more women on and off the field of play, promoting soccer with equality in different tournaments," the South American football body said in a statement on Friday.

A total of 101 match officials will work at the Copa América hosted by the United States from June 20.

As part of a CONMEBOL-UEFA agreement, Italian referee Maurizio Mariani and his compatriots Daniele Brindoni and Alberto Tegoni (assistants) and Marco Di Bello and Alejandro Di Paolo (VAR) will also work the South American championship.

