Jesse Marsch rubbished links to the United States men's national team, insisting his commitment remains with Canada. (More Football News)
The former Leeds United manager is preparing Canada for their third-place play-off at the Copa America against Uruguay on Sunday.
Canada's next fixture after that will come against the USA in September, with suggestions Marsch may have had a say in setting up the meeting.
Yet the 50-year-old offered an emphatic denial for any links to the USA coaching role, from which Gregg Berhalter was sacked this week after a woeful Copa showing on home soil.
"I'm not leaving this job," Marsch said. "I have no interest in the U.S. job. And to be fair, unless there's a big shift in the organisation, I don't think that I'll ever have an interest in that job in the future.
"I'm really happy here. I couldn't be happier, actually, in terms of what it's like to work with the leaders in this organisation and what it's like to work with this team."
Marsch has previously hit out at the USA for their treatment of him when the national side were looking for a new manager in 2022.
The Canada head coach was thought to be the leading contender after the 2022 World Cup when Berhalter's contract expired.
Berhalter was unexpectedly rehired shortly after, however, as Marsch said he "wasn't treated very well in the process" in discussions over the managerial vacancy.
Marsch has somewhat had the last laugh, though, with Canada reaching the semi-finals at the Copa while the USA were dumped out in the group stages.