CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25, Quarter-finals set to begin soon, here is everything you need to know about the tournament's knock out round

Mexico Vs United States Friendly
Mauricio Pochettino.
The fourth edition of the CONCACAF Nations League will begin with its knockout round soon with the quarter-finals set to kick off from Friday. (More Football News)

The CONCACAF Nations League has been held just three times and the United States of America managed to lift the trophy on all three occasions. The USMNT is still in contention to clinch its fourth back-to-back title with seven other sides also in the fray. However, at the end of quarterfinals, which are spanned over two legs, only four sides will remain in contention for the trophy.

CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25, Quarter-finals set to begin soon, here is everything you need to know about the tournament's knock out round.

CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals teams

Canada, Costa Rica, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Suriname and United States are the eight teams still in hunt of the title.

CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals match-ups

  • Jamaica vs USA

  • Costa Rica vs Panama

  • Suriname vs Canada

  • Honduras vs Mexico

CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals schedule and timings

Jamaica vs USA: 1st leg - November 15, 6:30am, 2nd leg - November 19, 6:30am

Costa Rica vs Panama: 1st leg - November 15, 7:30am, 2nd leg - November 19, 7:30am

Suriname vs Canada: 1st leg - November 16, 5:00am, 2nd leg - November 20, 6:00am

Honduras vs Mexico: 1st leg - November 16, 7:30am, 2nd leg - November 20, 8:00am

All timings in IST

CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals live streaming

Fans can live stream the CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals action on CONCACAF YouTube channel in India.

