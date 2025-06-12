Concacaf, the football's governing body for North and Central as well as the Caribbean, on Wednesday said that they are monitoring the protests in Los Angeles and are in touch with the local officials, raising concerns ahead of Gold Cup's opening match at SoFi Stadium.
The Concacaf Gold Cup 2025 kicks-off on Saturday, June 14 with Mexico facing-off Dominican Republic, however with the ongoing protests in the city following a series of immigration raids, tensions remain high in LA.
"The safety and well-being of all participants, fans, and stakeholders is the Confederation's highest priority," CONCACAF said in a statement.
"We will continue to actively monitor developments as we work toward delivering a world-class tournament that highlights the best of our sport in a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable environment for all, starting with the opening match on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Los Angeles," it added.
With protests hitting Los Angeles, there could be uncertainty surrounding the amount of matches that will be played out in the city. Two venues from LA will be hosting the matches from the Gold Cup 2025 - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood and Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson.
The SoFi Stadium will be play host to the tournament opener between Mexico and Dominican Republic whereas Dignity Health Sports Park will host Panama vs Guadeloupe and Jamaica vs Guatemala.
Moreover, LA's Pasadena stadium will also be hosting matches from the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2026 matches.
What Happened In Los Angeles
The protests began on Friday in downtown Los Angeles after federal immigration authorities arrested more than 40 people across the city. On Sunday, crowds blocked a major freeway and set self-driving cars on fire as police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades.
On Monday, President Donald Trump ordered another 2,000 National Guard troops along with 700 Marines to be sent to Los Angeles.
(With AP inputs)