Concacaf Gold Cup 2025 Guide: Teams, Format, Stadiums, Schedule - All You Need To Know

The Concacaf Gold Cup 2025 will kick-start from June 14 and will conclude on July 6 with 16 teams locking horns against each other from North/Central America and the Caribbean with guest nation Saudi Arabia too taking part this in this year's edition.
The United States and Canada will co-host the tournament, with both nations certain to host it for final time before hosting next year's FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside Mexico.
Here is everything you need to know about Concacaf 2025 Gold Cup:
Concacaf Gold Cup 2025 Groups:
Group A: Mexico, Costa Rica, Suriname, Dominican Republic
Group B: Canada, Honduras, El Salvador, Curaçao
Group C: Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala, Guadeloupe
Group D: United States, Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago, Saudi Arabia
Concacaf Gold Cup 2025 Venues:
BC Place - Vancouver, British Columbia
Dignity Health Sports Park - Carson, California
Energizer Park - St. Louis, Missouri
PayPal Park - San Jose, California
Q2 Stadium - Austin, Texas
Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas
Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, California
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas
NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas
SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California
Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, California
U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minnesota
State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona
Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada
Concacaf Gold Cup 2025 Streaming:
One can watch all the matches of Concacaf Gold Cup 2025 on Concacaf GO YouTube channel.
Concacaf Gold Cup 2025 Schedule:
Group Stage: June 14 - June 24
Quarterfinals: June 28 - June 29
Semifinals: July 2
Final: July 6
Concacaf Gold Cup 2025 Format:
The Concacaf Gold Cup 2025 sees 16 teams drawn into groups of four, playing a single round-robin format. The top-two from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, that will be a virtual knockout.
Concacaf Gold Cup 2025 Winners:
Mexico: 9x champions
United States: 7x champions
Canada: 1x champions