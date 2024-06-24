Colombia Vs Paraguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1

Fueled by an impressive two-year undefeated run, Colombia enters the Copa America stage with a swagger. Their opening Group D match against Paraguay on Tuesday, June 25 (IST) at NRG Stadium, Texas, will surely be interesting. (More Football News)
On the other hand, Paraguay went cold with 4 straight losses, but managed to grab a win in their last warm-up game. Hoping it's a sign of things to come for their Copa America's successful campaign
Colombia Vs Paraguay: Last Five Matches
23 Jun 2019: Colombia 1-0 Paraguay (Copa America)
16 Nov 2021: Colombia 0-0 Paraguay (FIFA World Cup)
05 Sep 2021: Paraguay 1-1 Colombia (FIFA World Cup)
19 Nov 2022: Colombia 2-0 Paraguay (International Friendly)
21 Nov 2023: Paraguay 0-1 Colombia (FIFA World Cup)
Colombia Vs Paraguay Head-to-Head Record
The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 49 times in all competitions. Colombia got the upper hand in these meetings with 23 wins. Paraguay are not far behind with 18 wins and eight games have ended in draws.
Here is how you can watch Colombia Vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1 game in India and in other places of the world.
When to watch Colombia Vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1 game?
The Colombia Vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1 game will be played on Tuesday, June 25 at NRG Stadium, Texas at 3:30am IST.
Where to watch Colombia Vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1 game?
As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.
However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.
Squads
Colombia
Goalkeepers: 25 - Álvaro Montero (Millonarios), 1 - David Ospina (Al-Nassr), 12 - Camilo Vargas (Atlas).
Defenders 2 - Carlos Cuesta (Genk), 21 - Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace), 23 - Davinson Sánchez (Galatasaray), 26 - Deiver Machado (Lens), 3 - Jhon Lucumí (Bologna), 17 - Johan Mojica (Osasuna), 4 - Santiago Arias (Bahia), 13 - Yerry Mina (Cagliari).
Midfielders: 10 - James Rodríguez (São Paulo), 16 - Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace), 8 - Jorge Carrascal (Dínamo Moscou), 20 - Juan Fernando Quintero (Racing), 5 - Kevin Castaño (Krasnodar), 15 - Mateus Uribe (Al-Sadd), 6 - Richard Ríos (Palmeiras), 11 - Jhon Arias (Fluminense), 22 - Yáser Asprilla (Watford).
Forwards: 24 - Jhon Córdoba (Krasnodar), 14 - Jhon Jader Durán (Aston Villa), 7 - Luis Díaz (Liverpool), 18 - Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth), 9 - Miguel Borja (River Plate), 19 - Rafael Santos Borré (Internacional).
Paraguay
Goalkeepers: 1 - Carlos Coronel (New York Red Bulls), 12 - Alfredo Aguilar (Sportivo Luqueño), 22 - Rodrigo Morínigo (Libertad).
Defenders: 15 - Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras), 6 - Junior Alonso (Krasnodar), 5 - Fabián Balbuena (Dinamo Moscou), 3 - Omar Alderete (Getafe), 25 - Gustavo Velázquez (Newell's), 2 - Iván Ramírez (Libertad), 4 - Matías Espinoza (Libertad), 13 - Néstor Giménez (Libertad).
Midfielders: 14 - Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps), 26 - Hernesto Caballero (Libertad), 21 - Fabrizio Peralta (Cerro Porteño), 20 - Richard Sánchez (América), 23 - Mathías Villasanti (Grêmio), 16 - Matías Rojas (Inter Miami), 8 - Damián Bobadilla (São Paulo), 17 - Alejandro Romero Gamarra (Al Ain), 10 - Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United).
Forwards: 9 - Adam Bareiro (San Lorenzo), 18 - Alex Arce (LDU de Quito), 7 - Derlis González (Olimpia), 24 - Ramón Sosa (Talleres), 11 - Ángel Romero (Corinthians), 19 - Julio Enciso (Brighton).