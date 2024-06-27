Football

Colombia Vs Costa Rica, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch COL Vs CRC Group D, Matchday 2

Here is how you can watch Colombia Vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 2 game in India and in other places of the world

Colombia's Jefferson Lerma, 16, celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Paraguay during a Copa America Group D soccer match in Houston, Texas, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Costa Rica and Colombia, both teams avoiding defeats in their Copa America 2024 campaign opener games are going head to head to continue the group-stage play on June 28, Friday at the University Of Phoenix Stadium, Glandale. (More Football News)

The Los Cafeteros outshined Paraguay in their opening match 2-1 under the captaincy of James Rodriguez. Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma opened Columbia's goal tally and secured the victory.

Costa Rica, on the other hand, had to face the tournament favourites Brazil in their opening match. Despite the Real Madrid stars Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo Silva in the opponent's team, the Los Ticos managed to fend off the attacks and held their ground, resulting in a goalless draw.

Here is how you can watch Colombia Vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 2 game in India and in other places of the world:

When is Colombia Vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 2 game?

The Colombia Vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 2 game will be played on June 28, Friday (June 29, 3:30 AM) at University Of Phoenix Stadium, Glandale.

Where to watch Colombia Vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 2 game?

As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.

However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.

Colombia Vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024 Squad

Colombia

  • Goalkeepers: 25 - Álvaro Montero (Millonarios), 1 - David Ospina (Al-Nassr), 12 - Camilo Vargas (Atlas).

  • Defenders 2 - Carlos Cuesta (Genk), 21 - Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace), 23 - Davinson Sánchez (Galatasaray), 26 - Deiver Machado (Lens), 3 - Jhon Lucumí (Bologna), 17 - Johan Mojica (Osasuna), 4 - Santiago Arias (Bahia), 13 - Yerry Mina (Cagliari).

  • Midfielders: 10 - James Rodríguez (São Paulo), 16 - Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace), 8 - Jorge Carrascal (Dínamo Moscou), 20 - Juan Fernando Quintero (Racing), 5 - Kevin Castaño (Krasnodar), 15 - Mateus Uribe (Al-Sadd), 6 - Richard Ríos (Palmeiras), 11 - Jhon Arias (Fluminense), 22 - Yáser Asprilla (Watford).

  • Forwards: 24 - Jhon Córdoba (Krasnodar), 14 - Jhon Jader Durán (Aston Villa), 7 - Luis Díaz (Liverpool), 18 - Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth), 9 - Miguel Borja (River Plate), 19 - Rafael Santos Borré (Internacional).

Costa Rica

  • Goalkeepers: 1 - Kevin Chamorro (Saprissa), 23 - Patrick Sequeira (Ibiza), 18 - Aarón Cruz (Herediano).

  • Defenders 5 - Fernán Faerrón (Herediano), 6 - Julio Cascante (Austin FC), 2 - Gerald Taylor (Saprissa), 15 - Francisco Calvo (Juárez), 4 - Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), 8 - Joseph Mora (Saprissa), 22 - Haxzel Quirós (Herediano), 3 - Jeyland Mitchell (Alajuelense), 25 - Yeison Molina (Guanacasteca), 26 - Douglas Sequeira (Saprissa).

  • Midfielders: 10 - Brandon Aguilera (Bristol Rovers), 14 - Orlando Galo (Herediano), 20 - Josimar Alcócer (Westerlo), 11 - Ariel Lassister (CF Montreal), 13 - Jefferson Brenes (Saprissa), 16 - Alejandro Bran (Minnesota United).

  • Forwards: 9 - Manfred Ugalde (Spartak Moscou), 12 - Joel Campbell (Alajuelense), 7 - Anthony Contreras (Pafos), 19 - Kenneth Vargas (Hearts), 21 - Álvaro Zamora (Aris), 24 - Andy Rojas (Herediano),17 - Warren Madrigal (Saprissa).

