Club Brugge Vs RB Salzburg Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round: Where To Watch 2nd Leg

Club Brugge take on Red Bull Salzburg in their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying third round second leg match at Jan Breydel Stadium on Tuesday (August 12, 2025). Watch the Club Brugge vs Salzburg, 'League Path' match tonight live.
Club Brugge entered the match with a slight advantage following their 1-0 win in the first leg, thanks to a late Romeo Vermant goal. The 'Club' are also in a fine run: four wins in five outings, which included the Belgian Super Cup victory. For the unversed, they are the only Belgian club to have played the final of the European Cup, now known as the Champions League.
Salzburg, now in with a Red Bull tag, have also been Champions League regulars, competing in the league stage for most of their existence. But a defeat tonight will end their UCL league stage appearance for the first time since 2018-19.
The winners of the Club Brugge vs Salzburg tie will take on either Rangers or Viktoria Plzen in the playoff round. Rangers, meanwhile, will start as obvious favourites against Viktoria, having won the first leg 3-0. The return leg is scheduled tonight.
Club Brugge Vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 2nd Leg – Live Streaming Details
When is the Club Brugge vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg being played?
The Club Brugge vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will be played on Tuesday, 12 August 2025, at 11:00 PM IST.
Where is the Club Brugge vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg being played?
The Club Brugge vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will be played at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium.
Where to watch the Club Brugge vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg live online in India?
The Club Brugge vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. In Australia, the match will be live-streamed on RTL, VTM, Proximus, and Play Sports. Austrian fans can watch it online on ServusTV On.
Where to watch the Club Brugge vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg live broadcast in India?
The Club Brugge vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will not be televised on any TV channels in India. In Austria, the match will be broadcast on ServusTV.