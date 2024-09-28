Football

Christine Sinclair: International Record Goalscorer To Retire After NWSL Season

Sinclair, 41, has 190 goals in 331 appearances for Canada, making her the top scorer across both men's and women's football

Christine-Sinclair
Christine Sinclair will retire at the end of the NWSL season
Christine Sinclair, the all-time record goalscorer in international football, will retire at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League in November. (More Football News)

Sinclair, 41, has 190 goals in 331 appearances for Canada, making her the top scorer across both men's and women's football.

She has played for the NWSL's Portland Thorns since 2013, helping them to win the inaugural title that year. She added further league crowns to her collection in 2017 and 2022.

The Canadian great has had similar success with her national team, winning a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She is also one of three players to score at five World Cups, alongside Brazil's Marta and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sinclair retired from international football in December 2023, and will now call time on her club career.

"Portland, thank you will never be enough. Soccer has been my passion since I was four years old and it has taken me on a journey I could never have imagined," Sinclair wrote on Instagram.

"As I finish out this last ride, I want to say what a privilege it has been to represent this unique, beautiful, and passionate city that I will always call home."

