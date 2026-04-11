Chennaiyin 1-3 East Bengal, ISL 2025-26: Late Away Victory Fires Visitors Into Top Three

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal, Indian Super League 2025-26: East Bengal climbed into the top three with a strong finish in Chennai, as Bipin Singh and Nandha Kumar struck late to secure a vital win in the ISL

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Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC match report Indian Super League 2025-26 round 8
Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal players tussle for the ball during their Indian Super League match on April 11, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • East Bengal defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-1 on Saturday, with Edmund Lalrindika opened the scoring early

  • Irfan Yadwad equalised before half-time, but Bipin Singh restored the lead late on with a header

  • Nandha Kumar sealed the result deep into stoppage time after a swift counter-attack

  • The win lifted the visitors to third in the standings with 14 points from seven matches

Edmund Lalrindika's early strike was cancelled out by Irfan Yadwad before late goals from Bipin Singh and Nandha Kumar sealed a 3-1 victory for East Bengal FC over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

The result sees East Bengal climb to third in the standings with 14 points from seven matches, while Chennaiyin FC remain 12th with five points.

Notably, all four goals in the contest were scored by Indian players. Bipin Singh was adjudged the Player of the Match for his decisive contribution.

East Bengal made a confident start and took the lead in the seventh minute through a well-worked move.

Captain Saúl Crespo threaded a precise through ball into the path of Edmund Lalrindika, who showed composure to control and slot a right-footed finish past Mohammad Nawaz to make it 1-0.

Chennaiyin gradually grew into the contest and came close to equalising in the 20th minute when Irfan Yadwad's header struck the post following a cross from Farukh Choudhary. The hosts continued to push forward and were rewarded in the 28th minute.

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Laldinliana delivered a perfectly weighted ball and Irfan timed his run to perfection before delicately chipping the ball over East Bengal keeper Prabhsukhan Gill to level the score at 1-1.

The remainder of the first half saw both sides create chances. PV Vishnu came close for East Bengal but was denied by a crucial defensive intervention, while Mohammad Nawaz produced multiple saves to keep out efforts from Vishnu and Bipin Singh.

Chennaiyin's defence, led by Eduardo, also stood firm as the teams went into the break level.

The second half began with Chennaiyin applying sustained pressure, with Alberto Noguera, Farukh Choudhary and Irfan Yadwad all going close, but failing to find the target.

East Bengal responded through Vishnu and Mohammed Rashid, though Nawaz remained alert in goal, producing a series of important saves, including a double stop to deny Vishnu and Youssef Ezzejjari.

As the match entered its final phase, East Bengal found the breakthrough in the 83nd minute. A well-delivered cross from Vishnu on the left flank found Bipin Singh inside the box, and the winger comfortably headed the ball into the net, restoring the lead at 2-1.

Chennaiyin pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but lacked the finishing touch in the final third. Farukh Choudhary came close with a late header, but it drifted wide.

East Bengal sealed the victory deep into stoppage time with a swift counterattack. Miguel Figueira carried the ball forward from his own half before setting up Nandha Kumar, who calmly slotted his finish into the near post to make it 3-1 in the 90+6 minute.

The final whistle confirmed a crucial away win for East Bengal FC, as they strengthened their position in the title race with a clinical performance in Chennai.

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