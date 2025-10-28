Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Marina Machans Face Torch Bearers

Chennaiyin FC. X | Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC face off in a must-win clash, at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday with both sides desperate to keep their semi-final hopes alive. The Marina Machans hold the head-to-head advantage with three wins from ten meetings and will take confidence from their 3-0 ISL triumph in February. Under new head coach Clifford Miranda, Chennaiyin field an all-Indian squad eager to impress, while East Bengal will look to bounce back after conceding a late equaliser against Dempo. Anything less than victory could end Chennaiyin’s campaign and leave East Bengal on the brink ahead of their Kolkata derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Get CFC vs EBFC live updates right here.

