Chelsea 1-2 Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26: Talbi's Stoppage-Time Winner Completes Comeback

Sunderland completed a dramatic 2-1 comeback with Talbi’s injury-time winner
Chelsea’s five-game winning streak came to an end at Stamford Bridge
Sunderland now stand at no. 2 in the Premier League 2025-26 points table
Chemsdine Talbi's 93rd-minute goal saw Sunderland complete a 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea and soar into second place in the Premier League.
Talbi climbed off the bench to make himself the hero for the Black Cats at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Alejandro Garnacho fired the Blues in front from a tight angle after just four minutes with his first goal for the club, and the quickest scored by Enzo Maresca's side in the top flight this season.
But Chelsea were pegged back in the 22nd minute when Wilson Isidor bundled home after Nordi Mukiele's long throw had caused chaos in Chelsea's defence.
Chelsea looked the more likely to regain the advantage, with Garnacho and Moises Caicedo calling Robin Roefs into action, though the Blues did not create much in the way of clear-cut chances.
And Sunderland sealed a memorable triumph as Brian Brobbey brilliantly teed up Talbi for a neat first-time finish in the dying moments.
Regis Le Bris' high-flyers are now on 17 points, just two behind leaders Arsenal.
Data Debrief: Sunderland's super start continues
Sunderland's tally of 17 points is the best return by a promoted side after the opening nine Premier League games of a season since Hull City in 2008-09 (20).
The Black Cats are also unbeaten in each of their last 14 away league games in London (won five, drawn nine), extending their longest ever unbeaten run in the English capital.
Le Bris' side could only have dreamt of that when Garnacho fired Chelsea ahead, becoming the 10th different player to score for Maresca's men in the Premier League this season.
However, Sunderland's superb turnaround means the Blues have now dropped six points from winning positions this term, more than any other team.