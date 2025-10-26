Chelsea 1-2 Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26: Talbi's Stoppage-Time Winner Completes Comeback

Chemsdine Talbi’s 93rd-minute strike secures Sunderland a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Chelsea, propelling the Black Cats into second place in the Premier League and ending Chelsea’s winning streak

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chelsea 1-2 Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26
Talbi celebrates his late winner at Stamford Bridge
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunderland completed a dramatic 2-1 comeback with Talbi’s injury-time winner

  • Chelsea’s five-game winning streak came to an end at Stamford Bridge

  • Sunderland now stand at no. 2 in the Premier League 2025-26 points table

Chemsdine Talbi's 93rd-minute goal saw Sunderland complete a 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea and soar into second place in the Premier League.

Talbi climbed off the bench to make himself the hero for the Black Cats at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Alejandro Garnacho fired the Blues in front from a tight angle after just four minutes with his first goal for the club, and the quickest scored by Enzo Maresca's side in the top flight this season.

But Chelsea were pegged back in the 22nd minute when Wilson Isidor bundled home after Nordi Mukiele's long throw had caused chaos in Chelsea's defence.

Chelsea looked the more likely to regain the advantage, with Garnacho and Moises Caicedo calling Robin Roefs into action, though the Blues did not create much in the way of clear-cut chances.

And Sunderland sealed a memorable triumph as Brian Brobbey brilliantly teed up Talbi for a neat first-time finish in the dying moments.

Regis Le Bris' high-flyers are now on 17 points, just two behind leaders Arsenal.

Data Debrief: Sunderland's super start continues

Sunderland's tally of 17 points is the best return by a promoted side after the opening nine Premier League games of a season since Hull City in 2008-09 (20).

Related Content
Related Content

The Black Cats are also unbeaten in each of their last 14 away league games in London (won five, drawn nine), extending their longest ever unbeaten run in the English capital.

Le Bris' side could only have dreamt of that when Garnacho fired Chelsea ahead, becoming the 10th different player to score for Maresca's men in the Premier League this season.

However, Sunderland's superb turnaround means the Blues have now dropped six points from winning positions this term, more than any other team.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. A Partnership For The Ages: Ro-Ko's Delightful Sydney Act Foreshadows Farewell

  2. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Sees SCG Turn Blue As Indian Fans Cheer Every Run – Watch

  3. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Dazzles After Walk That Felt Like Farewell

  4. ICC Women's World Cup: Motorcyclist Allegedly Stalks, Molests Two Australian Cricketers In Indore

  5. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off Stunning Catch To Dismiss Alex Carey - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Polls: Police Warn Action Over Songs Fueling Caste Divide In Campaigns

  2. Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert in 5 Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected

  3. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

  4. India At UN: Democracy ‘Alien Concept’ For Pakistan, Must Stop Rights Abuses In Occupied Regions

  5. CPI-M Bengal Leaders To Join Bihar Election Campaign With Mahagathbandhan

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Trade and US-China Tension Loom Over ASEAN Meet

  2. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

  3. Zelenskyy Urges US To Expand Russian Oil Sanctions, Requests Long-Range Missiles

  4. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

  5. Three Policemen Killed In Twin Blasts In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket