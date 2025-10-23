Chelsea Vs Ajax Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kick-Off Soon At Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Vs Ajax Madrid Highlights, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Check Confirmed Starting XIs | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Chelsea vs Ajax football match on the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 23 at the Stamford Bridge. Chelsea arrive at the Stamford Bridge in confident mood, boasting a strong home record in the Champions League and recent win under their belt. Ajax, meanwhile, are struggling badly in Europe, without a point in their group, out-scored and lacking momentum. With Chelsea clear favourites, the hosts should dominate possession and look to control the game early.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Oct 2025, 12:22:34 am IST Chelsea Vs Ajax Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Head-To-Head Record This marks the third meeting between Chelsea and Ajax. In their Champions League 2019-20 group stage tie, Blues won the Amsterdam leg by 1-0, and then both teams settled for a 4-4 draw in London.

23 Oct 2025, 12:12:13 am IST Chelsea Vs Ajax Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 12:30am IST. The Chelsea vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 game will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

23 Oct 2025, 12:03:56 am IST Chelsea Vs Ajax Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Starting XIs! Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Caicedo, Fofana, Adarabioyo, Hato; Lavia, Fernandez; Estevao, Buonanotte, Gittens; Guiu Ajax XI: Pasveer; Rosa, Sutalo, Baas, Itakura; Taylor, Gloukh, McConnell; Moro, Weghorst, Godts