Chelsea Vs Ajax Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kick-Off Soon At Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Vs Ajax Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Head-To-Head Record
This marks the third meeting between Chelsea and Ajax. In their Champions League 2019-20 group stage tie, Blues won the Amsterdam leg by 1-0, and then both teams settled for a 4-4 draw in London.
Chelsea Vs Ajax Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 12:30am IST. The Chelsea vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 game will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Chelsea Vs Ajax Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Starting XIs!
Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Caicedo, Fofana, Adarabioyo, Hato; Lavia, Fernandez; Estevao, Buonanotte, Gittens; Guiu
Ajax XI: Pasveer; Rosa, Sutalo, Baas, Itakura; Taylor, Gloukh, McConnell; Moro, Weghorst, Godts
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Chelsea Vs Ajax football match on the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 23 at the Stamford Bridge.