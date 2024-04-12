Football

Chelsea Top Premier League For Spend On Agent Fees For 2023-24 Season - Check Details

English Premier League clubs spent a combined £409.5m. Chelsea’s total exceeded the overall spending on agents’ fees in the EFL Championship of £61.34m – with Leeds top of the list at £13.28m as they push for a swift promotion

Despite the outlay, Mauricio Pochettino’s expensively assembled squad have endured an inconsistent Premier League campaign. Photo: John Walton/PA
Chelsea spent more than £75million on agents’ and intermediaries’ fees this season, according to figures released by the Football Association. (More Football News)

The data, which covered the 12 months to February 1 and therefore this season’s two transfer windows, showed the total spend by top-flight clubs was £409.59m – an increase from £318.2m for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Blues head the list paying £75,140,524 – having brought in players like Moises Caicedo, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer over the period covered – which was almost £32m more than previously spent.

Despite the outlay Mauricio Pochettino’s expensively-assembled squad have endured an inconsistent Premier League campaign – and were branded “blue billion-pound bottle jobs” by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville late on during their 1-0 extra-time defeat against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Elsewhere Manchester City – the biggest spenders in the previous list – ranked second on £60.63m.

Rivals Manchester United spent £34.05m, while Liverpool paid £31.50m in fees and Arsenal a total of £24.76m.

At the other end of the spending list, Luton – promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs in May last year – paid the least at £2.02m.

Chelsea’s total exceeded the overall spending on agents’ fees in the Sky Bet Championship of £61.34m – with Leeds top of the list at £13.28m as they push for a swift promotion.

