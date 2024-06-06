Football

Champions League: Italiano Faces Tough Challenge Following Motta's Exit As Coach Of Debutant Bologna

Vincenzo Italiano signed a two-year contract to take over from Thiago Motta, who led Bologna to fifth place in Serie A last season and the club's first qualification for the Champions League

ACFFiorentinaEN/X
Vincenzo Italiano will be the new coach for Bologna. Photo: ACFFiorentinaEN/X
info_icon

Champions League debutant Bologna hired Vincenzo Italiano as its new coach on Wednesday to replace Thiago Motta. (More Football News)

Italiano signed a two-year contract to take over from Motta, who led Bologna to fifth place in Serie A last season and the club's first qualification for the Champions League.

Its only appearance in the old European Cup in 1964-65 ended in a quick exit in the preliminary round.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be back on global stage and will be seen in Euro 2024. - selecaoportugal/X
Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Back In Limelight, Ready To Demonstrate His Dominance

BY Associated Press

However, Bologna announced before the end of the season that Motta had decided not to renew his contract, freeing the 41-year-old to potentially take up the vacant position at Juventus.

Italiano left Fiorentina after the final game of the season last week and has been replaced by Raffaele Palladino.

The 46-year-old Italiano spent three seasons at Fiorentina and steered the club to back-to-back Europa Conference League finals, both of which it lost — to West Ham in 2023 and Olympiakos last month.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Congratulates Claudia Sheinbaum For Winning Mexico's Presidential Poll
  2. Delhi Water Crisis: Supreme Court Directs Himachal Pradesh To Release Surplus Water
  3. Outlook India: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
  4. Chinese Visa Scam: Delhi Court Grants Congress' Karti Chidambaram Regular Bail| Details Inside
  5. Prisoner Stabbed Inside Tihar Jail In Gang Fight
Entertainment News
  1. Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi Spark Dating Rumours Again As The Former Kisses His 'Barsatein' Co-Star In New Video
  2. ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Slows Down
  3. Vijay Sethupathi-Anurag Kashyap Starrer 'Maharaja' Set To Release On THIS Day In June, Check Out New Poster Inside
  4. Viral Video: Kareena Kapoor Steals Hearts With Her Dance Moves On 'Yeh Ishq Haaye'
  5. Neha Sharma-Mona Singh Call Out Paparazzi For Clicking Women Celebrities From Distasteful Angles
Sports News
  1. Champions League: Italiano Faces Tough Challenge Following Motta's Exit As Coach Of Debutant Bologna
  2. French Open Day 11 Recap: Zverev Sets Up Ruud Semi-Final; Bopanna-Ebden Into Last Four Too
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, French Open 2024 Semi-Final Live Streaming: Head-To-Head, When, Where To Watch
  4. T20 World Cup: Uganda Beat PNG By Three Wickets To Notch Up Maiden Win - In Pics
  5. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
World News
  1. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  2. WHO Confirms First Human Death From Bird Flu In Mexico | Details
  3. Moscow-Washington Relation Won't Change, No Matter Who Wins US Election: President Putin
  4. Death Toll From Floods Across Southern Germany Rises To 6
  5. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA Prepares For Modi 3.0; Bangladesh PM Hasina Headed To Delhi
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win