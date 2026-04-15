Cerro Porteno 1-0 Atletico Junior, Copa Libertadores: Paraguayan Champions Tame Defiant Sharks In Asuncion
Days after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Sporting Cristal in the Peruvian capital Lima, Paraguayan champions Cerro Porteno registered a fighting win over Atletico Junior of Colombia on match day 2 of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026. In a cagey Group F match at Estadio General Pablo Rojas, Asuncion, Argentine forward Jonathan Torres's 57th-minute goal proved decisive. Sporting Cristal, meanwhile, will visit Sao Paulo to take on Brazilian giants Palmeiras on April 16. Palmeiras, the three-time champions, were held to a 1-1 draw by Junior on matchday 1. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores, South America's top club football tournament.
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