Cerro Porteno 1-0 Atletico Junior, Copa Libertadores: Paraguayan Champions Tame Defiant Sharks In Asuncion

Days after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Sporting Cristal in the Peruvian capital Lima, Paraguayan champions Cerro Porteno registered a fighting win over Atletico Junior of Colombia on match day 2 of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026. In a cagey Group F match at Estadio General Pablo Rojas, Asuncion, Argentine forward Jonathan Torres's 57th-minute goal proved decisive. Sporting Cristal, meanwhile, will visit Sao Paulo to take on Brazilian giants Palmeiras on April 16. Palmeiras, the three-time champions, were held to a 1-1 draw by Junior on matchday 1. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores, South America's top club football tournament.

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Copa Libertadores Soccer: Cerro Porteño vs Colombia Junior
Marcelo Chaparro of Paraguay's Cerro Porteño, center, celebrates after defeating Colombia's Junior during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Copa Libertadores Soccer: Colombia Junior vs Cerro Porteño
Brayan Castrillon of Colombia's Junior, front, fights for the ball with goalkeeper Alexis Martin of Paraguay's Cerro Porteño during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026: Cerro Porteño vs Colombia Junior
Jesus Rivas of Colombia's Junior, center, fights for the ball with Victor Velazquez, top, and Brian Luciatti of Paraguay's Cerro Porteño during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026: Colombia Junior vs Cerro Porteño
Marcelo Chaparro of Paraguay's Cerro Porteño celebrates after his teammate Jonatan Torres scored their side's opening goal against Colombia's Junior during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Copa Libertadores Soccer Match: Cerro Porteño vs Colombia Junior
Pablo Vegetti of Paraguay's Cerro Porteño, left, and Jermein Pena of Colombia's Junior struggle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Copa Libertadores Soccer Match: Colombia Junior vs Cerro Porteño
Brian Luciatti of Paraguay's Cerro Porteño, left, and Jesus Rivas of Colombia's Junior battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Paraguay Colombia Copa Libertadores Soccer
Jonatan Torres of Paraguay's Cerro Porteño, left, and Jermein Pena of Colombia's Junior go for a header during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Colombia Paraguay Copa Libertadores Soccer
Angel Benitez of Paraguay's Cerro Porteño, left, and Kevin Perez of Colombia's Junior vie for the ball during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Cerro Porteño vs Colombia Junior
Jorge Morel of Paraguay's Cerro Porteño, left, and Jesus Rivas of Colombia's Junior fight for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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Colombia Junior vs Cerro Porteño
Pablo Vegetti of Paraguay's Cerro Porteño, on the ground, falls as he vies for the ball with Juan Rios of Colombia's Junior, right, during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match soccer match in Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
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