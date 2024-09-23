Celtic 5-2 Falkirk, Scottish League Cup Quarter-Final: Rodgers Takes Blame For Changes

Brendan Rodgers said his wholesale Celtic changes might have backfired after resorting to the bench to overturn a deficit in their 5-2 win over Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup. (More Football News)
Rodgers made eight changes to the side that thumped Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League on Wednesday, but the hosts found themselves behind early on.
Ross MacIver handed Falkirk the lead in the 11th minute, with Paulo Bernardo's leveller cancelled out by Finn Yeats in first-half injury time.
The Celtic head coach made a quadruple substitution on the hour mark, with the introductions of Nicolas Kuhn and Arne Engels proving decisive in deciding the contest.
Kuhn provided the assists for Adam Idah's quickfire double, before the German got himself on the scoresheet with a brace of his own to secure Celtic's semi-final spot.
The Bhoys will face Aberdeen in the semi-finals, with Rodgers expecting another difficult test for his side.
"It's always a risk making changes. You could see that connection wasn't quite there for the first hour," Rodgers said.
"If there's any blame on the first hour, it's on me. I make the changes. Falkirk were aggressive and pressed us really well. Full credit to them.
"Looking at the Aberdeen results, they've been excellent. When it comes round, it will be a good game."