Celta Vigo 1-1 Girona, La Liga: Aspas Scores Late As Visitors' Winless Run Continues

Girona's are now without a win in four LaLiga matches after Iago Aspas' late goal held them to a 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo on Sunday

Celta Vigo goalscorer, Iago Aspas
Girona's are now without a win in four LaLiga matches after Iago Aspas' late goal held them to a 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo on Sunday. (More Football News)

Girona, surprise third-place finishers last season, dominated possession in the early stages before taking the lead in the 38th minute when Yangel Herrera rose high to head in Daley Blind's cross.

Celta responded well but initially struggled to test Paulo Gazzaniga in their search for an equaliser, with Girona offering little in terms of threat at the other end.

The hosts eventually found a way through in the 81st minute - Williot Swedberg laid the ball off to Aspas, who made no mistake with his composed finish. 

Girona sit 12th in the LaLiga table on nine points from eight games, while Celta moved to ninth place with 10 points ahead of the remaining weekend fixtures.

Data Debrief: Girona stumble again

Girona may have had fewer shots than their hosts (nine compared to Celta's 12), but they looked set to end their winless run despite that. In the first half, they had three big chances, of which they took one.

In the end, Celta's push for an equaliser paid off, with Aspas netting the winner with their first shot on target. They only had two overall, with the other coming just seconds before the final whistle. 

It was the Celta captain's fourth goal in LaLiga this campaign, and his 160th in the competition overall (365 appearances).

