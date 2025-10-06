Celta Vigo 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Aspas' Leveller Punishes Lenglet Red Card

Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday
Atletico Madrid missed out on the chance to break into the top four of LaLiga
Celta Vigo are now the only side in the division without a victory
Atletico Madrid missed out on the chance to break into the top four of LaLiga after being held to a 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo in a game that saw Clement Lenglet sent off.
Iago Aspas, on the day he became Celta's joint-highest appearance maker, was the man who got the equaliser, but Diego Simeone's side were able to hold on to claim a point.
Atletico went ahead six minutes in when Pablo Barrios was played through, with his cross meeting the foot of Celta defender Carl Starfelt, who inadvertently turned it into his own net.
But the visitors' task was made more difficult five minutes before half-time when Lenglet was shown a second yellow card for pulling back Ferran Jutgla on the right touchline.
Atletico's defence initially held firm until the break, but their rearguard was eventually breached in the 68th minute by substitute Aspas, who tucked home from close range.
Oscar Mingueza's teasing cross was met by Borja Iglesias, who brought out a stunning save from Jan Oblak, only for the ball to break kindly for Aspas to finish on the line.
Celta spent the remainder of the match camped inside Atletico's half as they pushed for a winner, but they struggled to test Oblak after being forced to shoot from distance.
The result was Claudio Giraldez's side's sixth draw of the season as they remain the only side in the division without a victory, leaving them down in 16th in the standings.
Data Debrief: Celta struggle to fight through red mist
Celta will look back at this game as the one that got away having failed to find that elusive first win of 2025-26, with this result made even more frustrating having generated an xG total of 2.04 from their 18 shots to Atletico's 0.3 from their six attempts.
Indeed, Celta have equalled their worst winless start in LaLiga ever after eight games (D6 L2), the same record they had in 1956, but they were able to recover and finish that particular campaign in 13th.
Though this stalemate did not overshadow Aspas' incredible achievement, with this game his 533rd for Celta, drawing level with club legend Manolo for the most, with the Spaniard also netting his 216th goal in Celta colours.
Atletico, meanwhile, were left to rue that early dismissal. Only Djene Dakonam (eight), Chimy Avila and Domingos Duarte (both seven) have received more red cards in LaLiga over the last 10 seasons than Lenglet (six).