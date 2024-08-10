Callum Mcgregor Confirms Scotland Retirement Following Euro 2024

Callum McGregor has confirmed his retirement from international following Scotland's disappointing showing at Euro 2024. (More Football News)
McGregor, who started all three of Scotland's group games in Germany, made 63 appearances across a seven-year career, netting three goals.
The 31-year-old helped the Tartan Army qualify for Euro 2020 - their first major tournament since 1998 - scoring in a 3-1 defeat to Croatia in their final group fixture.
McGregor ends his international career with the 14th-most appearances for Scotland, with only John McGinn (69) and Andy Robertson (74) playing more from their Euro 2024 squad.
He captained Celtic to a 4-0 win over Kilmarnock last weekend as he chases down a 23rd major honour with the 54-time Scottish League champions.
“It has been a huge honour to achieve 63 caps for my country," McGregor said.
"Appearing just once would have been a dream come true so to achieve 63 and be inducted into the International Roll of Honour after getting 50 is something I could only have dreamed of as a young kid.
“Playing for Scotland always meant so much to me and reaching two major tournaments will always be a source of real pride.
"Scoring at Hampden at the EUROs in front of our fantastic supporters will always be a special highlight for me.
“I have worked with some excellent managers, team-mates and staff and I thank them all for their incredible efforts during the time we have had together.
“I would like to wish Steve, the current Scotland players and all the players who follow me nothing but success for the future."
Scotland are next in action in the Nations League where they will face Poland and Portugal, aiming to respond from their poor showing at the European Championships.