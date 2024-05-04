Burnley’s hopes of a great escape took a huge blow as they were hammered 4-1 by a rampant Newcastle United at Turf Moor. (More Football News)
Having gone unbeaten in three Premier League matches heading into Saturday’s clash, Burnley had hoped to leapfrog Luton Town – who drew with Everton on Friday – into 18th.
Yet their survival hopes are now dangling by a thread after Newcastle turned on the style – Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes sending Eddie Howe’s side into a three-goal lead by half-time.
Alexander Isak atoned for a penalty miss by scoring his 20th league goal of the season early in the second half, with Dara O’Shea grabbing a late consolation for Burnley as the Magpies moved above Manchester United into sixth place.
It was not all plain sailing for Newcastle. Martin Dubravka had to be alert early on to smother an attempt from Jacob Bruun Larsen, before Lorenz Assignon had a penalty appeal turned down after his weaving run was halted by Guimaraes.
Yet Newcastle hit the front after 19 minutes, with Wilson on hand to tap home after Arijanet Muric denied Isak from point-blank range.
Muric made a fantastic stop to deny Tino Livramento, but Burnley’s goalkeeper could do nothing to prevent Newcastle doubling their lead when Jacob Murphy’s cutback was slotted into the bottom corner by Longstaff.
It was game over five minutes before the break – Assignon’s error resulting in Anthony Gordon teeing up Guimaraes for a straightforward finish from just inside the box.
Lyle Foster lashed over at the end of a promising Burnley move as the Clarets searched for a swift response after the break, though their defensive frailties were soon exposed again.
Josh Brownhill foolishly tugged on Gordon’s shirt as the winger drove into Burnley’s box from the left, and referee Anthony Taylor duly pointed to the spot.
Muric made a fine save to thwart Isak, with play eventually continuing after a VAR check for possible encroachment.
Once proceedings did resume, Isak got his goal, coolly firing in after he was picked out by Murphy to complete the rout, with O’Shea heading in late on to reduce the arrears for Burnley.
Wilson going out in style?
It looks as though Wilson’s time at Newcastle could well come to an end after the season, with Howe having suggested the striker will be allowed to leave should the right offer come in.
But handed a rare start alongside Isak, the former Bournemouth man was excellent in leading Newcastle’s line and tormenting Burnley’s defence. He was in the right place at the right time to open the scoring, and also played a crucial role in the visitors’ second, when he held up the play before releasing the onrushing Murphy.
Wilson's goal was his 47th Premier League goal for Newcastle, meaning he is second to only the legendary Alan Shearer (148) when it comes to the Magpies’ goalscorers in the competition.
A mention for Gordon, too. He has become the third Newcastle player to register double figures for both goals and assists in a single Premier League campaign, after Andrew Cole in 1993-94 (34G 13A) and Ruel Fox in 1994-95 (10G 11A).
Relegation beckons?
With Nottingham Forest having claimed a big win over already-relegated Sheffield United, it looks increasingly likely that the three promoted teams are all heading straight back down to the Championship.
Burnley, who face Tottenham and Forest in their final two matches, are two points behind 18th-placed Luton, who themselves are three behind 17th-placed Forest, and Vincent Kompany cut a glum figure on the touchline.
There are no such fears for Newcastle, who host Brighton next before taking on Man United in what looks set to be a pivotal game in the hunt for Europa League qualification.