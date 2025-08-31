Bundesliga: Fabio Silva Delighted To Join Giants Dortmund

Fabio Silva has signed a five-year deal with Borussia Dortmund
He left Wolves in a transfer reportedly worth just over €19.6m (£17m)
Silva said that signing for Dortmund is "something very special for me."
Fabio Silva cannot wait to play for Borussia Dortmund after joining a club he describes as one of the most prestigious in Europe.
The 23-year-old has penned a five-year deal at Signal Iduna Park after leaving Wolves in a transfer reportedly worth just over €19.6m (£17m).
Silva joined Wolves in 2020, for a then-club-record £35m fee from Porto, but struggled to make an impact after scoring just five goals and spending significant time away on loan.
Anderlecht, PSV, Rangers and, most recently, Las Palmas all temporarily had the Portugal forward on loan, though his permanent exit was confirmed on Friday.
"Signing with a club like Borussia Dortmund is something very special for me," said Silva, who will wear the number 21 shirt for Dortmund.
"This club has tremendous prestige, not just in Germany but throughout Europe. I know BVB are a passionate club with incredible fans.
"To now be part of it myself fills me with pride and excitement. I want to settle in quickly, give everything I have, and do my part to help the team be successful."
Silva managed 10 goals in 22 LaLiga starts for Las Palmas last season, his best scoring season in Europe's top five leagues.
He also became Porto's youngest-ever debutant in 2019, before going on to win a league and cup double with the Portuguese side.
Silva will now link up with fellow Dortmund forwards Serhou Guirassy, Maximilian Beier, Karim Adeyemi and Julien Duranville as Niko Kovac builds a fearsome frontline.
"Fabio brings a lot of quality: goal threat, intensity, pace, and he can be used flexibly in multiple positions," said Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl.
"All of this, along with the fact that he is a hard-working, success-driven striker, makes this transfer extremely valuable for us."
Dortmund host Union Berlin in their first home game of the Bundesliga campaign on Sunday.