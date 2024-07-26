Football

Bundesliga: Sesko Opts For Leipzig Stay Over Arsenal, Manchester United Move

Benjamin Sesko remains certain that staying at RB Leipzig is the "right decision" to develop his career after turning down reported Premier League interest

Benjamin Sesko in Leipzig colours
Benjamin Sesko is keen on his future with RB Leipzig
Benjamin Sesko remains certain that staying at RB Leipzig is the "right decision" to develop his career after turning down reported Premier League interest. (More Football News)

Slovenia international Sesko joined Leipzig from RB Salzburg in 2023, scoring 14 league goals last campaign, a tally bettered by only seven players in the German top flight.

That form was said to have attracted Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea to the 21-year-old, who instead signed a new five-year contract with the Bundesliga club last month.

Having committed his future to life at the Red Bull Arena, the striker believes Leipzig will provide a platform for his progression.

"I thought it through very well," Sesko said to Nogomania, a Slovenian media outlet. "I believe I made the right decision. I wanted to gain more experience, learn more, and not rush things.

"Leipzig are an excellent club that can provide what I need for the next step. Leipzig's vision is clear; everything is geared towards growth, progress, and high goals. I felt it was right to decide this way."

Sesko's new deal could see him stay with Leipzig until 2029, with Marco Rose boasting one of the world's most exciting prospects up top.

The Leipzig attacker scored from 14 of his 47 shots last season in the league, a conversion rate of 29.8% – the third-best ratio in the 2023-24 Bundesliga among players to have managed at least five goals. 

That deadly finishing in front of goal will have Rose excited once more, and Sesko says his boss was key to the decision to stay.

"We talked," Sesko explained. "He told me he wanted me to stay but also said I should decide based on my feelings.

"He said if I felt I needed to move on, I should go, but if not, I should stay. He's an excellent coach who has led many great players.

"I'm glad I decided this way. I did it before the Euro to keep a clear head and focus entirely on the championship."

