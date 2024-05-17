Football

Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen Vs Augsburg Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

AP
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen are on the verge of going unbeaten. Photo: AP
info_icon

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen will host Jess Thorup’s Augsburg at the BayArena on Saturday, May 18. The hosts have been unbeaten with 27 wins in 33 games, including six draws. (Full Coverage | More Football News)

Tenth-placed Augsburg, on the other hand, have 10 wins and 39 points in their kitty in 33 games. They would be hopeful of bringing at least a point back home.

However, there are a lot of injury concerns in the visitors’ camp. Elvis Rexhbecaj, Finn Dahmen, Fredrik Jensen, Pep Biel, Raphael Framberger, Reece Oxford, Robert Gumny, Ruben Vargas, Kevin Mbabu are all out of the Leverkusen fixture.

With regards to injury for the hosts, Odilon Kossounou misses out. Victor Okoh Boniface has been their highest scorer with 13 goals, backed up by Florian Wirtz netting 11. Alejandro Grimaldo has 10 to his name. As for Augsburg, Ermedin Demirovic has bagged 15 goals and the next best is Lago with eight. 

Head to head

Leverkusen have stamped their authority over Augsburg and in the last five meetings, Xabi Alonso’s men have won four times.

Played: 26

Bayer Leverkusen: 16

Augsburg: 3

Draws: 7

Live Streaming Information

When and where will the Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Augsburg be played out?

The Bundesliga game between Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Augsburg will be played on Saturday, 18 May 2024, 7 PM (IST) at the BayArena in Leverkusen.

Where can one watch the live telecast of  Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Augsburg in India?

The football match will be telecasted Live in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where and how to live stream  Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Augsburg in India?

You can live stream the match on SonyLiv app and website.

