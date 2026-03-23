Bundesliga Roundup: Undav Fires Stuttgart Forward, Gotze-Less Frankfurt Lose Derby

Stuttgart's Deniz Undav, front, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and VfB Stuttgart in Augsburg, Germany, Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Photo: dpa/Harry Langer via AP

Stuttgart's Deniz Undav, front, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and VfB Stuttgart in Augsburg, Germany, Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Photo: dpa/Harry Langer via AP