Bruno Guimaraes Happy At Newcastle But Howe Uncertain On Kieran Trippier's Future

Bruno Guimaraes does not wish to leave Newcastle United, though Eddie Howe could not confirm that Kieran Trippier would remain at the club. (More Football News)
Guimaraes has been linked with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.
But having sold youngsters Yankuba Minteh and Elliott Anderson in order to comply with the Premier League's financial rules, Newcastle would be loathe to sell their prized asset.
And the Brazil midfielder also has no intention of leaving St James' Park.
"I'm very happy, I never said I would like to leave, I always said I would like to put my name in the club's history," he told reporters on Thursday, before explaining how he has been added to the squad's leadership group.
"I have always been a leader. But it's a big challenge because English isn’t my first language.
"The leader isn’t just who wears the armband, but the person who fights for the club in many, many ways. For example, I missed just one game last season.
"I've been captain at Athletico Paranaense, Brazil Youths and at Lyon. The gaffer has given me a big responsibility and I want to deliver something for him and the fans.
"I want to be a leader and help the club in many ways and I want to help [Eddie Howe] because since I have been here he has developed my game."
While Guimaraes' immediate future may now appear to be certain, there is far less clarity over Trippier.
The England international, who was signed from Atletico Madrid in January 2022, is reportedly of interest to West Ham, while he has also been linked with a move to the Middle East.
And Howe, who faced the press alongside Guimaraes, suggested a move may happen if Newcastle deemed it financially prudent, even though he still sees Trippier as a crucial player.
He said: "I don't think Kieran's openly looking to leave. He's been very good in training this week, he has come back with an ambition to play and fight for his place, like every player does in pre-season. I see a player who is fully committed.
"I see him as a huge part of the team and the squad going forward, but while we're in this moment with FFP affecting the club, there is still the possibility that anyone could leave.
"I won't talk about individual players but naturally with incomings there will be outgoings too."
One potential incoming could be Marc Guehi, with Newcastle in talks with Crystal Palace over a £65million move for the defender, though Howe refused to offer an update on those negotiations.
Prior to Thursday's media briefing, Newcastle confirmed the arrival of forward William Osula from Sheffield United, in a deal that is reportedly worth £15m.