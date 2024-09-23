Football

Brighton 2-2 Nottingham Forest, EPL: Welbeck Urges Seagulls To Learn From 'Harsh Lesson'

Though Brighton have started a top-flight season unbeaten in five games for the first time in history, Danny Welbeck acknowledged the Seagulls must use this draw to improve

Danny Welbeck
Danny Welbeck cut a frustrated figure after Brighton's draw on Sunday
Brighton forward Danny Welbeck urged his side to learn from a "harsh lesson" after Nottingham Forest snatched a 2-2 draw on Sunday. (More Football News)

Welbeck curled home a delightful free-kick for his 70th Premier League goal, with that finish coming after Jack Hinshelwood's 42nd-minute header had cancelled out Chris Wood's early penalty.

Fabian Hurzeler's side appeared in control of the Amex Stadium clash, until Jota Silva was released on a decisive counter-attack before teeing up Ramon Sosa's 70th-minute equaliser.

Though Brighton have now managed to start a top-flight season unbeaten in five games for the first time in history, Welbeck acknowledged the Seagulls must use this draw to improve.

"Considering the position we were in, 2-1 up, the feeling is disappointment. It is really hard to take," the former Arsenal and Manchester United forward told Sky Sports.

"It is a harsh lesson for us but it is one we have to analyse and work through on the training pitch and make sure if we are in this position again it doesn't happen again.

"The game has ended in a draw again when we really should have closed it out so it is really frustrating. A lot of disappointment in the dressing room and in the whole club, fans included."

Welbeck left Matz Sels rooted to the spot with his first-half strike, marking his only goal in the Premier League from a free-kick, with what was just his fourth such attempt.

"I've had a couple of close ones recently and it fell nicely for me," the veteran striker said of his fine finish. 

"It was in a spot where I fancied my chance and it was a good free kick, one that I am happy with. We move on to the next one now."

An enthralling clash was somewhat overshadowed by Morgan Gibbs-White's late red card, with both head coaches – Hurzeler and Nuno Espirito Santo – also dismissed for their furious touchline reactions.

Hurzeler's enforced exit left Brighton coach Andrew Crofts to take post-match media duties, though he was left slightly confused with the referee's decision.

"Late in the game where we're trying to push to win the game and there's a foul right by our bench. The player is going for the ball but it felt like a foul, their bench felt differently," Crofts told BBC Sport.

"I didn't see too much of it but the referee sent the managers off. I'm not 100% sure [why Hurzeler was sent off]. I haven't seen it back. I'll ask him when I see him.

"We're frustrated. We felt we should have won the game. We created lots of chances [but] we probably would have wanted to create more chances."

Nuno's assistant coach Rui Silva echoed a similar bemusement after both head coaches were given their marching orders.

"From my point of view, from the bench Morgan's tackle looked like a fair tackle [on Joao Pedro]," Silva told BBC's Match of the Day. "A strong one but a fair one, not one to hurt anyone. 

"The referee has a different point of view, we don't have to agree but that is the decision he made.

"Then on the coaches, I did not hear anything. It was an emotional moment. I did not hear anything from the mouth of Nuno that said anything towards the referee, he only stated his point of view.

"He was of course probably emotional but nothing more than his point of view. The Premier League is very intense, so it is normal for the game to be intense for us on the bench as well.

"We are always respectful to the referees, nothing against them, just us living the game."

