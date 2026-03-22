Brighton 2-1 Liverpool, EPL: Welbeck Heaps More Pressure On Slot
Liverpool’s feeble title defense unraveled further on Saturday in a 2-1 loss at Brighton that extended the stuttering defending champion’s winless run in the league to three matches. Danny Welbeck scored both for Brighton at Amex Stadium, either side of Milos Kerkez’s equalizer for Liverpool in its latest disjointed display under manager Arne Slot. Liverpool has taken just one point from its last three league games and is a remarkable 21 points behind first-placed Arsenal with seven games left of the campaign. The Reds became the first team since Chelsea in the 2017-18 season to lose 10 matches in a title defense.
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