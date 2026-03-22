Brighton 2-1 Liverpool, EPL: Welbeck Heaps More Pressure On Slot

Liverpool’s feeble title defense unraveled further on Saturday in a 2-1 loss at Brighton that extended the stuttering defending champion’s winless run in the league to three matches. Danny Welbeck scored both for Brighton at Amex Stadium, either side of Milos Kerkez’s equalizer for Liverpool in its latest disjointed display under manager Arne Slot. Liverpool has taken just one point from its last three league games and is a remarkable 21 points behind first-placed Arsenal with seven games left of the campaign. The Reds became the first team since Chelsea in the 2017-18 season to lose 10 matches in a title defense.

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EPL: Brighton vs Liverpool
Brighton players reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool in Brighton. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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EPL: Liverpool vs Brighton
Brighton's head coach Fabian Huerzeler reacts after he English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool in Brighton. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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EPL 2025-26: Brighton vs Liverpool
Brighton's Yasin Ayari shoots during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool in Brighton. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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EPL 2025-26: Liverpool vs Brighton
Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood celebrates after a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool in Brighton. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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English Premier League: Brighton vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong, left, and Brighton's Yankuba Minteh fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool in Brighton. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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English Premier League: Liverpool vs Brighton
Brighton's Danny Welbeck celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool in Brighton. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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English Premier League 2025-26: Brighton vs Liverpool
Brighton's goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen dives during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool in Brighton. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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English Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Brighton
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez react after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool in Brighton. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Brighton vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, left, and Brighton's James Milner fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool in Brighton. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Liverpool vs Brighton
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, left, and Brighton's Danny Welbeck fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool in Brighton. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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