Brighton Signs Teen Sensation Charalampos Kostoulas: Fabian Hurzeler Calls Him 'Outstanding'

Fabian Hurzeler described Charalampos Kostoulas as an "outstanding young player" after the 18-year-old striker completed his move to Brighton on Thursday.
Kostoulas, who scored seven goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for Olympiakos last season, has penned a five-year deal with the Seagulls.
The 18-year-old arrives at Brighton for a reported £31.4m transfer fee, the second-highest price paid for a player by Brighton after Georginio Rutter (£40m).
The clamour around their latest addition began to build during Olympiakos' historic UEFA Youth League triumph last year.
Kostoulas was one of the youngest players in their team but finished the tournament with five goals and two assists in eight games.
He only turned 18 at the end of May and is expected to make the step up from Greece's Under-21s to their senior squad soon.
Kostoulas is set to add more firepower to Hurzeler's front line, with Brighton the joint-fifth-highest scorers in the Premier League last season (66, level with Brentford).
"Charalampos is an outstanding young player, and we're delighted he is coming to Brighton," Hurzeler said in a club statement.
"He wants to play in the Premier League, and we are excited about what he can bring to the team.
"He will give us different attacking options, and we're looking forward to helping him adapt to his new environment."
Kostoulas will officially join the club on 1 July, subject to the satisfactory completion of all necessary regulatory processes.