Brentford Vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26: Usain Bolt Reacts To Reds Early Collapse In London

Manchester United suffered a nightmare start against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, conceding twice in the first 20 minutes before legendary Olympian Usain Bolt joined furious fans online to express disbelief at the team’s performance that ended in yet another frustrating Premier League defeat

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Brentford Vs Manchester United English Premier League 2025-26 Usain Bolt reaction
Manchester United endured an afternoon to forget at the Gtech Community Stadium as Brentford punished their defensive lapses in a Premier League clash that left fans and famous supporter Usain Bolt in sheer dismay. Photo: Manchester United
  • Igor Thiago scored twice for Brentford inside the opening 20 minutes

  • Usain Bolt tweeted “This must be a joke” as United fans echoed his anger

  • Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty before Brentford sealed a 3-1 win

Manchester United endured an afternoon to forget at the Gtech Community Stadium as Brentford punished their defensive lapses in a Premier League clash that left fans and famous supporter Usain Bolt in sheer dismay.  

The Red Devils were caught out early, conceding twice in the space of 12 minutes. Igor Thiago struck a quick brace that put Brentford 2-0 up by the 20th minute and left Ruben Amorim’s men exposed at the back once again. United supporters watching from across the world, including one of their most high-profile fans in Bolt, were left seething.  

Bolt's 'Joking' Reaction

Bolt, who once dreamed of wearing the United shirt professionally after retiring from athletics, took to X to voice his disbelief. The eight-time Olympic gold medallist wrote: “This must be a joke.”  

Supporters online echoed his sentiment as frustration poured in. One posted “My eyes are burning” while another added “We are the joke.” A third lamented “It’s always the joke every year since Fergie’s retired man,” summing up the sense of despair among United’s global following.  

As It Happened

Benjamin Sesko offered a brief response for United, scoring his first goal for the club in the 26th minute to make it 2-1 at half-time. However, the comeback fizzled out. The visitors struggled with Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, which continues to leave defensive vulnerabilities. Brentford threatened throughout and would have been further ahead had it not been for two acrobatic saves by goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.  

Any hopes of recovery disappeared when Bruno Fernandes saw his penalty saved. That setback was compounded by Mathias Jensen’s late finish that sealed a 3-1 victory for Brentford, leaving United’s travelling support empty-handed once more. 

The defeat intensified scrutiny on Amorim’s system and his side’s inability to handle early pressure. For the fans and their famous ally in Bolt, patience is wearing thin as frustrations grow louder with every inconsistency on the pitch.  

Published At:
