Braga 2-1 Freiburg, UEFA Europa League Semi-Final: Mario Dorgeles Stoppage-Time Strike Hands Arsenalistas Win

Braga sealed a dramatic 2-1 win over Freiburg in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 semi-final at Estadio Municipal de Braga on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Braga took the lead in the eighth minute, when Demir Ege Tiknaz converted from Victor Gomez's through ball. Freiburg responded quickly, with Vincenzo Grifo finishing a counter-attack after being teed up by Jan-Niklas Beste. The hosts had the chance to go ahead before half-time, but Noah Atubolu saved a penalty from Ricardo Zalazar to keep the scores level. After a tense second half in which both sides had decent chances to go ahead, the Arsenalistas struck late when Mario Dorgeles scored from a rebound in the 92nd minute to give the Portuguese side a first-leg victory.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Braga Vs Freiburg Europa League Semi-Final-Mario Dorgeles
Braga's Mario Dorgeles, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between SC Braga and Freiburg in Braga, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Miguel Angelo Pereira
1/9
Braga Vs Freiburg Europa League Semi-Final-Jan-Niklas Beste
Freiburg's Jan-Niklas Beste reacts after Braga's Mario Dorgeles scored his side's second goal during the Europa League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between SC Braga and Freiburg in Braga, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Miguel Angelo Pereira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Braga Vs Freiburg Europa League Semi-Final-Mario Dorgeles
Braga's Mario Dorgeles scores his side's second goal during the Europa League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between SC Braga and Freiburg in Braga, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Miguel Angelo Pereira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Braga Vs Freiburg Europa League Semi-Final-Carlos Vicens
Braga's head coach Carlos Vicens walks by the touchline during the Europa League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between SC Braga and Freiburg in Braga, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Miguel Angelo Pereira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Braga Vs Freiburg Europa League Semi-Final-Igor Matanovic
Freiburg's Igor Matanovic jumps for the ball with Braga's Paulo Oliveira during the Europa League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between SC Braga and Freiburg in Braga, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Miguel Angelo Pereira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Braga Vs Freiburg Europa League Semi-Final-Jordy Makengo
Freiburg's Jordy Makengo crosses the ball past Braga's Demir Ege Tıknaz, left, during the Europa League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between SC Braga and Freiburg in Braga, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Miguel Angelo Pereira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Braga Vs Freiburg Europa League Semi-Final-
Braga, in red, and Freiburg players jump for the ball during the Europa League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between SC Braga and Freiburg in Braga, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Miguel Angelo Pereira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Braga Vs Freiburg Europa League Semi-Final-Igor Matanovic
Freiburg's Igor Matanovic reacts after a missed chance to score during the Europa League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between SC Braga and Freiburg in Braga, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Miguel Angelo Pereira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Braga Vs Freiburg Europa League Semi-Final-Demir Ege Tıknaz
Braga's Demir Ege Tıknaz, left, vies for the ball with Freiburg's Jordy Makengo during the Europa League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between SC Braga and Freiburg in Braga, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Miguel Angelo Pereira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Braga Vs Freiburg Europa League Semi-Final-Noah Atubolu
Freiburg players celebrate after Freiburg's goalkeeper Noah Atubolu, center, stopped a penalty shot during the Europa League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between SC Braga and Freiburg in Braga, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Miguel Angelo Pereira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League Two: Dipendra Singh Airee Century Takes NEP To 289/7 (50)

  2. RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

  3. IPL Dispatch: Kagiso Rabada Wins Latest Bout With Virat Kohli; Riyan Parag Punished Amid Vaping Row

  4. GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Jason Holder, Shubman Gill Guide Gujarat Titans To Second Consecutive Win

  5. GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Jason Holder’s Amazing Effort to Dismiss Rajat Patidar Stirs Controversy - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. India Vs Chinese Taipei LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen To Take On Chou Tien Chen In Quarter-Final Clash

  4. China Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Shi Yu Qi Leads CHN Charge Vs MAS

  5. India Vs Chinese Taipei Preview, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Lakshya And Co Look To Stay On Course For Title

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 30, 2026

  2. Outlook Cover Story: Will Mamata Thwart BJP's Goal In Bengal?

  3. Tracing Pandav Kumar’s Murder: A Ground Report from Uttam Nagar

  4. Akasa Air Pilot Dies Of Heart Attack During Training In Bengaluru

  5. Meme As Method: Sexualisation, Erosion Of Constitutional Discourse In Digital Politics

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. 17 Killed As Jeep Plunges Into Gorge In Nepal’s Rolpa

  2. Pentagon Reveals US-Iran War Has Cost $25 Billion As Petrol Prices Surge

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. Iran Crisis Forces Gulf Monarchies Into Strategic Dilemma

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign

  2. Mamata Visits Bhabanipur Strong Room, Warns Against Counting Irregularities

  3. From Death Sentence To Legal Practice: Perarivalan’s Journey Through Justice

  4. 60 Days Of West Asia Conflict: A War Without Victory

  5. RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

  6. Maharashtra Day Celebrated Across State

  7. Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League Two: Dipendra Singh Airee Century Takes NEP To 289/7 (50)

  8. Heatwave Grips India: Is El Niño To Blame?