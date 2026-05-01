Braga 2-1 Freiburg, UEFA Europa League Semi-Final: Mario Dorgeles Stoppage-Time Strike Hands Arsenalistas Win
Braga sealed a dramatic 2-1 win over Freiburg in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 semi-final at Estadio Municipal de Braga on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Braga took the lead in the eighth minute, when Demir Ege Tiknaz converted from Victor Gomez's through ball. Freiburg responded quickly, with Vincenzo Grifo finishing a counter-attack after being teed up by Jan-Niklas Beste. The hosts had the chance to go ahead before half-time, but Noah Atubolu saved a penalty from Ricardo Zalazar to keep the scores level. After a tense second half in which both sides had decent chances to go ahead, the Arsenalistas struck late when Mario Dorgeles scored from a rebound in the 92nd minute to give the Portuguese side a first-leg victory.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE