Newcastle United became the first team in Premier League history to draw their first three away games of a season 0-0, as they battled to a point against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
Andoni Iraola's hosts bounded into Sunday's game on the back of three consecutive Premier League wins and knowing a fourth would put them second in the table, at least temporarily.
They came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 16th minute, with David Brooks tapping into an unguarded net from Evanilson's clever cutback.
However, referee Robert Jones disallowed that strike for offside, with that decision confirmed after a VAR review showed the outside of Brooks' left boot was marginally beyond last man Dan Burn.
Both goalkeepers were also worked early on as Tyler Adams' drive was blocked by the legs of Nick Pope, before Djorde Petrovic made a similar stop to deny Jacob Murphy at the other end.
However, the chances dried up from there, with neither team managing a shot on target in the second half until the first minute of stoppage time.
Justin Kluivert's free-kick was repelled by Pope to preserve Newcastle's clean sheet, their third in a row on their travels after goalless draws at Aston Villa and Leeds United.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, are unbeaten in four league games and sit third in the table, though they missed their chance to win four straight top-flight games for the first time since December 2023.
Data Debrief: Howe hoodoo continues after drab draw
Howe left Bournemouth in August 2020, having led the Cherries to the Premier League for the first time in their history, keeping them there for five years before their relegation in 2019-20.
But since joining Newcastle, Howe has struggled against his former employers, failing to beat the Cherries in seven Premier League meetings (five draws, two defeats).
Bournemouth are one of only three teams Howe has faced in the competition and is yet to beat, alongside Luton Town (one draw, one loss) and Manchester City (two draws, 16 losses).
Three of Newcastle's five games in the Premier League this season have now ended 0-0; the most goalless draws after five matches of a single campaign since Burnley in 2014-15 (also three).
Leicester City – in 1976-77 – are the only other team in English top-flight history to start a season with three straight 0-0 draws away from home.
There was little to get fans out of their seats on Sunday, as the game produced a mere 15 shots and a combined expected goals (xG) total of 0.69 – both the lowest totals in a Premier League match this season.