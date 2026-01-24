Bournemouth Vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League: Reds Targeting Points After Strong Champions League Performance

Bournemouth Vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League: Bournemouth host Liverpool in a crucial Premier League clash, with live score updates, team news, key moments, and match analysis from Vitality Stadium

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bournemouth Vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League
Bournemouth Vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League: Reds Targeting Points After Strong Champions League Performance Photo: AP/Jon Super
Bournemouth host Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium in a key Premier League clash on 24 January 2026, with the Cherries sitting 15th and struggling for wins while Liverpool sit in the top four and seek their first league victory of 2026. Liverpool come into the match unbeaten in multiple competitions and will be boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah after the Africa Cup Nations, though they have drawn their last four league games and carry some injury concerns. Bournemouth, hampered by absences including Marcus Tavernier, will aim to frustrate on home turf and pick up rare points, but the visitors are slight favourites according to predictions with momentum on their side
LIVE UPDATES

Bournemouth Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, Premier League: Welcome!

This is the start of our live blog for an exciting clash between Bournemouth and Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium, with the Reds arriving off the back of mixed results in the Premier League and aim to secure vital points to stay in the top-four hunt, while Bournemouth, currently 15th in the table, will look to build on recent draws and home form.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Vs BCB Official Verdict: Bangladesh Ousted From T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland Steps In

  2. RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Restrict RCB To 109

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Verdict On Bangladesh's Participation Expected Today - Entire Timeline Of BCB-ICC Rift

  4. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: ENG Bundle Lanka Tigers For 210 In Colombo

  5. Bangladesh At T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Vs BCB Row Explained With Past Precedents

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  2. Marin Cilic Vs Casper Ruud Highlights, AO Open 2026: Norwegian Player Outplays Croatian

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp Highlights, Australian Open: Serbian Clinches 400th Grand Slam Match Win

  4. Australian Open 2026: Swiss Ace Bows Out In Third Round With Defeat

  5. Australian Open 2026: Sinner Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot In Melbourne

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

  2. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  3. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  4. India, EU Fast Track FTA To Guard Against More American Disruptions

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  2. French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes To Push Through 2026 Budget

  3. Vietnam’s To Lam Wins Second Term As Communist Party Chief

  4. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  5. Chile Declares Catastrophe As 18 Killed In Raging Wildfires

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley