Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendlies: When, Where To Watch BVB Vs JUV Match

Dortmund face Juve in a pre-season friendly match.
Where and how to watch details
Friendly to be played at the iconic Signal Iduna Park
German giants Borussia Dortmund take on arguably the most successful Italian club, Juventus, in their final pre-season friendly at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday (August 10, 2025). Watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus football match live today.
Dortmund have won both their previous pre-season outings, 8-1 against Sportfreunde Siegen and 3-2 against French outfit Lille. After tackling the Serie A Old Lady, Niko Kovac's 'Prussians' will face Rot-Weiss Essen in their first competitive match of the new season. The DFB Cup first-round match is scheduled for August 18, 2025.
Juventus, meanwhile, started their pre-season run with a 2-2 draw against fellow Italian side Reggina. After the Dortmund stop, Igor Tudor's men will face another Serie A rivals, Atalanta, in their final warm-up match on August 17.
The record 36-time Italian champions will start their Serie A 2024-25 campaign with a home game against Parma on August 25.
During the Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus, German legend Mats Hummels will make a special farewell appearance. The 36-year-old defender announced his retirement from professional football earlier this year, and tonight's match at Signal Iduna will give the 2014 World Cup winner connect with fans as a player one last time.
A defensive lynchpin during his two spells with the Black and Yellow, Hummels made 508 appearances for the club in all competitions, and won the German Bundesliga twice, in 2011 and 2012.
Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies – Live Streaming Details
When is the Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus, Pre-season friendly match being played?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus pre-season friendly match will be played on Sunday, 10 August 2025, at 9:30 PM IST at the Signal Iduna Park.
Where to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus pre-season friendly match live online in India?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus pre-season friendly match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.