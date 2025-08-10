Borussia Dortmund Vs Juventus Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendlies: When, Where To Watch BVB Vs JUV Match

Dortmund have won both their previous pre-season outings, 8-1 against Sportfreunde Siegen and 3-2 against French outfit Lille. After tackling the Serie A Old Lady, Niko Kovac's 'Prussians' will face Rot-Weiss Essen in their first competitive match of the new season. The DFB Cup first-round match is scheduled for August 18, 2025.