Bologna Vs Genoa Highlights, Serie A Season Finale: BOL 1-3 GEN; Venturino Helps Visitors Sign Off On High

Bologna Vs Genoa Live Score, Serie A: Hi!
Greetings and welcome to all. The matchday 38 Italian league game between Bologna and Genoa is about to begin, so hang tight for live updates.
Bologna Vs Genoa Live Score, Serie A: Start Time, Streaming
The game kicks off at 9:30pm IST. It will be live streamed on the GXR app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Bologna Vs Genoa Live Score, Serie A: Starting XIs
Here's how the two teams line up ahead of kick-off in Bologna:
Bologna Vs Genoa Live Score, Serie A: Kick-Off
The match gets underway. Bologna attacking from left to right and Genoa from right to left in the first half. The Rossoblu earn an early chance via Ndoye, but his shot flies over the Genoa goal.
Bologna Vs Genoa Live Score, Serie A: Later Tonight
In the second clash of the evening (late night in India), AC Milan take on Monza at 12:15am IST. The game is expected to witness theatrics, with the Rossoneri's ultras set to stage a walk out on 15 minutes to, in their words, leave the players and directors "alone with their shame", after a dismal ending to the season.
Bologna Vs Genoa Live Score, Serie A: BOL 0-1 GEN
Genoa take the lead in the 17th minute! Vitinha demonstrates lovely technique, skillfully pile-driving Aaron Martin's cross off a corner after chesting it down. The ball zooms into the far bottom corner and the visitors go 1-0 up.
Bologna Vs Genoa Live Score, Serie A: BOL 0-2 GEN
Double trouble for Bologna! Genoa score another one in the 26th minute, this time via the 18-year-old Venturino. The teenaged winger weaves past the home team's defence before slotting it home coolly with his right foot. The Rossoblu under serious pressure now.
Bologna Vs Genoa Live Score, Serie A: BOL 0-3 GEN
Genoa are rampant! Lorenzo Venturino it is, once again. What a full debut the 18-year-old is having at the Dall'Ara. The youngster is a bit lucky with the deflection, but it's a well deserved goal nonetheless. Bologna are three down at home and we are not even into half-time yet.
Bologna Vs Genoa Live Score, Serie A: Half-Time Update
After one minute of added time, the referee blows the half-time whistle and Bologna, who were hoping to top off their Coppa Italia triumph with a season-ending victory in the Serie A, find themselves in deep trouble. Genoa lead 3-0 and it will take something almost miraculous for the Rossoblu to defy a win for the visitors from here.
Bologna Vs Genoa Live Score, Serie A: BOL 0-3 GEN
The players return after the mid-game interval. Bologna attacking from right to left and Genoa from left to right in the second half. The hosts need an early goal if they are to harbour any hopes of an unlikely comeback from here.
Bologna Vs Genoa Live Score, Serie A: Elsewhere...
Over in Lisbon, at Estadio Jose Alvalade, the UEFA Women's Champions League final is into its second half. Arsenal and Barcelona are locked at 0-0 currently. The Blaugrana have enjoyed the lioness' share of possession so far - 65% to Gunners' 35. They have also had 14 shots on goal, as against Arsenal's five.
Bologna Vs Genoa Live Score, Serie A: BOL 1-3 GEN
Bologna needed an early goal, and they get one. Riccardo Orsolini produces a stunner in the 64th minute, surging ahead and finding the back of the Genoa net from his left foot to pull one back for the hosts. Can the Rossoblu find a couple more?
Bologna Vs Genoa Live Score, Serie A: What's Next?
The Serie A 2024-25 season ends late tomorrow night with the final set of matchday 38 clashes. Napoli have already been declared winners, and the remaining games will help ascertain the top six for next season's European qualification.
Bologna Vs Genoa Live Score, Serie A: Full-Time Update
The final whistle is blown, and Genoa emerge victors by a comfortable 3-1 margin. Patrick Vieira's side thus end the season on a high, while Bologna fail to top off their Italian Cup title with a top-flight win.