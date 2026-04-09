Bologna Vs Aston Villa, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF Leg 1: Unai Emery Reveals His Starting XI

Bologna Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Form Guide
The Italians are difficult to beat on home soil, losing just once in their last 15 European outings. Their recent 2–1 victory over Cremonese has provided a timely boost to squad morale. Moreover, they are also looking to become the first Italian side since Fiorentina to reach a 12-game unbeaten streak in Europe.
Bologna Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Teams Out
Bologna XI: Ravaglia, Joao Mario, Heggem, Lucumi, Miranda, Freuler, Ferguson, Pobega, Bernardeschi, Castro, Rowe.
Subs: Moro, Orsolini, Casale, Zortea, Odgaard, Sohm, Pessina, Cambiaghi, Castaldo, Franceschelli.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Tielemans, Onana, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins.
Subs: Bizot, Wright, Lindelof, Mings, Elliott, Garcia, Abraham, Luiz, Maatsen, Bailey, Bogarde.
Bologna Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Villa Arrive
Bologna Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Fixtures Tonight
Europa League:
Bologna v Aston Villa
Freiburg v Celta Vigo
Porto v Nottingham Forest
Europa Conference League
Rayo Vollecano v AEK Athens (ADD RESULT)
Crystal Palace v Fiorentina
Mainz v Strasbourg
Shakhtar Donetsk v AZ
Bologna Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Live Streaming
You can live stream the UEFA Europa League match on SonyLIV app and website. For LIVE telecast, catch the action on the Sony Sports Network.
Bologna Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: H2H
Total matches: 2
Bologna won: 0
Villa won: 2
Draws: 0