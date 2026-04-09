Bologna Vs Aston Villa, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF Leg 1: Unai Emery Reveals His Starting XI

Unai Emery led Aston Villa to the Europa Conference League semi-finals last season

Welcome to the live coverage of tonight's UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg featuring Bologna FC and Aston Villa FC. The two clubs will face-off at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium. Unai Emery's side have been under the pump in the Premier League whereas Bologna remain eight in the Serie A standings. Villains have already defeated Bologna once this season and will be looking for a similar result this time around. Catch the live scores and updates, right here

LIVE UPDATES

9 Apr 2026, 11:49:50 pm IST Bologna Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Form Guide The Italians are difficult to beat on home soil, losing just once in their last 15 European outings. Their recent 2–1 victory over Cremonese has provided a timely boost to squad morale. Moreover, they are also looking to become the first Italian side since Fiorentina to reach a 12-game unbeaten streak in Europe.

9 Apr 2026, 11:31:17 pm IST Bologna Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Teams Out Bologna XI: Ravaglia, Joao Mario, Heggem, Lucumi, Miranda, Freuler, Ferguson, Pobega, Bernardeschi, Castro, Rowe. Subs: Moro, Orsolini, Casale, Zortea, Odgaard, Sohm, Pessina, Cambiaghi, Castaldo, Franceschelli. Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Tielemans, Onana, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins. Subs: Bizot, Wright, Lindelof, Mings, Elliott, Garcia, Abraham, Luiz, Maatsen, Bailey, Bogarde.

9 Apr 2026, 11:26:37 pm IST Bologna Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Villa Arrive Evening, lads🧉 pic.twitter.com/1CRc2VKy8v — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 9, 2026

9 Apr 2026, 11:16:03 pm IST Bologna Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Fixtures Tonight Europa League: Bologna v Aston Villa

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9 Apr 2026, 11:00:01 pm IST Bologna Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Live Streaming You can live stream the UEFA Europa League match on SonyLIV app and website. For LIVE telecast, catch the action on the Sony Sports Network.