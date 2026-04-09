Bologna Vs Aston Villa, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF Leg 1: Unai Emery Reveals His Starting XI

Bologna Vs Aston Villa, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-finals: Aston Villa travel to take on Bologna in the UEL quarter-final 1st leg at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium, on Friday, April 10. Catch the live scores and updates, HERE

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Aston Villa Vs Juventus
Unai Emery led Aston Villa to the Europa Conference League semi-finals last season
Welcome to the live coverage of tonight's UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg featuring Bologna FC and Aston Villa FC. The two clubs will face-off at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium. Unai Emery's side have been under the pump in the Premier League whereas Bologna remain eight in the Serie A standings. Villains have already defeated Bologna once this season and will be looking for a similar result this time around. Catch the live scores and updates, right here
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Bologna Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Form Guide

The Italians are difficult to beat on home soil, losing just once in their last 15 European outings. Their recent 2–1 victory over Cremonese has provided a timely boost to squad morale. Moreover, they are also looking to become the first Italian side since Fiorentina to reach a 12-game unbeaten streak in Europe.

Bologna Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Teams Out

Bologna XI: Ravaglia, Joao Mario, Heggem, Lucumi, Miranda, Freuler, Ferguson, Pobega, Bernardeschi, Castro, Rowe.

Subs: Moro, Orsolini, Casale, Zortea, Odgaard, Sohm, Pessina, Cambiaghi, Castaldo, Franceschelli.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Tielemans, Onana, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins.

Subs: Bizot, Wright, Lindelof, Mings, Elliott, Garcia, Abraham, Luiz, Maatsen, Bailey, Bogarde.

Bologna Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Villa Arrive

Bologna Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Fixtures Tonight

Europa League:

  • Bologna v Aston Villa

  • Freiburg v Celta Vigo

  • Porto v Nottingham Forest

Europa Conference League

  • Rayo Vollecano v AEK Athens (ADD RESULT)

  • Crystal Palace v Fiorentina

  • Mainz v Strasbourg

  • Shakhtar Donetsk v AZ

Bologna Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Live Streaming

You can live stream the UEFA Europa League match on SonyLIV app and website. For LIVE telecast, catch the action on the Sony Sports Network.

Bologna Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: H2H

  • Total matches: 2

  • Bologna won: 0

  • Villa won: 2

  • Draws: 0

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