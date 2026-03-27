Bolivia Vs Suriname, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: La Verde’s Late Rally Helps Them Set Up Finale Meeting With Iraq

In a dramatic World Cup inter-confederation playoff semi-final in Monterrey, Bolivia kept their 2026 dreams alive with a come-from-behind victory. Suriname shocked "La Verde" shortly after halftime when Liam van Gelderen pounced on a loose ball to take the lead. Bolivia’s persistence paid off in the 72nd minute through 18-year-old substitute Moises Paniagua, who scored his first international goal. The turnaround was completed in the 79th minute when Miguel Terceros calmly converted a penalty. Bolivia now advances to a winner-takes-all playoff final against Iraq for a spot in the World Cup. Watch some of the best pictures below.

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Bolivia vs Suriname 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Off match-Guillermo Viscarra
Bolivia's goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra, top, and goalkeeper Carlos Lampe celebrate at the end of a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Bolivia and Suriname in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Bolivia vs Suriname 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Off match-Myenty Abena
Suriname's Myenty Abena, left, and Bolivia's Lucas Macazaga shake hands after a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Bolivia and Suriname in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Bolivia vs Suriname 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Off match-Bolivia fans
Bolivia fans cheer before the start of the match against Suriname in a World Cup 2026 playoff semifinal soccer match held in Mexico, in La Paz, Bolivia. | Photo: AP/Juan Karita
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Bolivia vs Suriname 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Off match-Miguel Terceros
Bolivia's Miguel Terceros, bottom, lies on the pitch during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Bolivia and Suriname in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Bolivia vs Suriname 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Off match-Gyrano Kerk
Suriname's Gyrano Kerk, center, Sheraldo Becker, right, and Bolivia's Efrain Morales run for the ball during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Bolivia and Suriname in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Bolivia vs Suriname 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Off match-Miguel Terceros
Bolivia's Miguel Terceros, right, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal from the penalty spot during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Bolivia and Suriname in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Bolivia vs Suriname 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Off match-Efrain Morales
Bolivia's Efrain Morales, left, heads the ball past Suriname's Joel Piroe during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Bolivia and Suriname in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Bolivia vs Suriname 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Off match-Surinames players
Suriname's players celebrate their side's opening goal scored by Liam van Genderen during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Bolivia and Suriname in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Bolivia vs Suriname 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Off match-Liam van Genderen
Suriname's Liam van Genderen, front, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Bolivia and Suriname in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Bolivia vs Suriname 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Off match-Monterrey
A general view of play during a World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Bolivia and Suriname in Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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