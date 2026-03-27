Bolivia Vs Suriname, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: La Verde’s Late Rally Helps Them Set Up Finale Meeting With Iraq
In a dramatic World Cup inter-confederation playoff semi-final in Monterrey, Bolivia kept their 2026 dreams alive with a come-from-behind victory. Suriname shocked "La Verde" shortly after halftime when Liam van Gelderen pounced on a loose ball to take the lead. Bolivia’s persistence paid off in the 72nd minute through 18-year-old substitute Moises Paniagua, who scored his first international goal. The turnaround was completed in the 79th minute when Miguel Terceros calmly converted a penalty. Bolivia now advances to a winner-takes-all playoff final against Iraq for a spot in the World Cup. Watch some of the best pictures below.
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