Bodoland FC Vs NorthEast United Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch 2nd Quarter-final Match

Bodoland FC will look to continue their majestic run in the tournament when they take on defending champions NorthEast United FC in the Durand Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. The match will be played in Kokrajhar.
Bodoland FC will be playing on home turf and will be buoyed by the fans. The first-time quarter-finalists dominated the group with nine points, including an impressive 4-0 win over ITBP FT.
Coach Vikash Panthi has instilled a mix of attacking football and defensive discipline; the team’s transition play and speedy wingers are expected to challenge NorthEast
“Tactics will be displayed on the pitch during the match," said Panthi, keeping his strategy under wraps while hinting at a well-prepared game plan for the crucial clash.
Their opponents, NorthEast United will be heavy favourites for this game after winning Group E, under Juan Pedro Benali's tactical masterclass. Moreover, their star forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie is in top form.
Match Details
QF 2: Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC
Venue: SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar
Date: 16 August, 2025
Kick-Off Time: 7:00 PM
Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
The winners of quarter-final 1 and quarter-final 2 will clash in semi-final 1 on August 19 in Shillong.
