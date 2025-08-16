Bodoland FC Vs NorthEast United Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch 2nd Quarter-final Match

Know about the 2nd Quarter-final match between Bodoland FC and NorthEast United: preview, timings, match info and broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
NorthEast-United-FC
Alaaeddine Ajaraie and his teammates sweat it out ahead of their quarter-final match Photo: X/NEUtdFC
  • Bodoland FC are first-time quarter-finalists

  • The Highlanders will be favourites for this tie

  • The 2nd Quarter-final sees NEUFC play BOD in Assam

Bodoland FC will look to continue their majestic run in the tournament when they take on defending champions NorthEast United FC in the Durand Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. The match will be played in Kokrajhar.

Bodoland FC will be playing on home turf and will be buoyed by the fans. The first-time quarter-finalists dominated the group with nine points, including an impressive 4-0 win over ITBP FT.

Coach Vikash Panthi has instilled a mix of attacking football and defensive discipline; the team’s transition play and speedy wingers are expected to challenge NorthEast

“Tactics will be displayed on the pitch during the match," said Panthi, keeping his strategy under wraps while hinting at a well-prepared game plan for the crucial clash.

Their opponents, NorthEast United will be heavy favourites for this game after winning Group E, under Juan Pedro Benali's tactical masterclass. Moreover, their star forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie is in top form.

Match Details

QF 2: Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC
Venue: SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar
Date: 16 August, 2025
Kick-Off Time: 7:00 PM
Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV

The winners of quarter-final 1 and quarter-final 2 will clash in semi-final 1 on August 19 in Shillong.

Bodoland FC Vs NorthEast United, 2nd Quarter-final Durand Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Bodoland FC Vs NorthEast United, 2nd Quarter-final match be played?

The Bodoland FC Vs NorthEast United, 2nd Quarter-final match will be played at the SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar on Saturday, 16 August, 2025 at 7pm IST.

Where will the Bodoland FC Vs NorthEast United, 2nd Quarter-final match match be telecast and live streamed?

The Bodoland FC Vs NorthEast United, 2nd Quarter-final match match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast of the game will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in the country.

